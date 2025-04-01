Top 20 Betting Sites & Free Bet Offers for Grand National 2025

The Grand National remains one of the highlights of the UK sporting calendar, as fans throughout the world gather to watch an iconic race dubbed ‘the world’s greatest steeplechase’.

First held in 1839, the race has become known as one of the toughest endurance tests in all of horse racing, as well as the most famous race on the UK calendar.

With that prestige comes a vital importance in the world of horse racing betting sites, with the National attracting anyone from seasoned gamblers to novices.

And if you are looking for the best Grand National betting sites, this guide will provide our recommendations on the top 20 betting sites for the Grand National, as well as a rundown of Grand National betting offers, the latest Grand National odds and more.

Top 20 Grand National Betting Sites 2025

Using our in-house racing experts and a stringent criteria, we’ve put together a list of our recommended Grand National betting sites for the 2025 race.

In the table below, we have provided a brief look at each site and their relevant Grand National offers:

Rank Bookmaker Grand National Promos and Features 1 Unibet Money back specials on racing, new racing multi-feature, racing acca boosts, extra places, racing price boosts, BOG, best industry prices, live streaming, racing welcome offer. 2 SpreadEx Spread betting available, fixed odds available, bet £10 get £60 welcome offer, refer a friend bonus, money back racing offers, first past the post promo, boosted Lucky 15, 31 and 63s. 3 BoyleSports Money back specials on racing, BOG, racing acca price boosts, Grand National free bet offers, invent-a-bet, Aintree specials, live streaming, welcome offer valid on racing. 4 Betway Free bet club, Aintree free bet specials, free racing prediction game with cash prizes, BOG, racing price boosts, extra places, live streaming welcome offer valid on racing. 5 Bet365 Bet boosts on selected runners, BOG, pay out on disqualified horses, extra places, price boosts, updates on your tracked horses, live streaming, race history archive, welcome offer valid on racing. 6 BetGoodwin Pay first past the post, BOG, free bet if beaten by a nose, free bet if beaten by a 50/1+ winner, free bet if beaten by under half a length, free bet if your horse falls when in front, racing sign up offer. 7 BetMGM Profit boosts on racing, live streaming, price boosts, Aintree specials, daily racing specials, free racing bets with sign up offer. 8 Tote Pool betting available, Stayers Club free bet promo, Best Odds Guaranteed, live streaming, placepot betting, betting how to guides, racing valid on sign up offer. 9 CopyBet Free betting tips, top tipsters leaderboard, Best Odds Guarantees, extra places, profit boosts, acca boosts, horse racing eligible on sign up offer. 10 Sporting Index Spread betting available, fixed odds available, bet £10 get £60 welcome offer, refer a friend bonus, money back racing offers, first past the post promo, boosted Lucky 15, 31 and 63s. 11 LiveScore Bet Money back on selected races, bet £20 get £5 free bet club, racing bank builder, NRNB, Extra Places, BOG, racing price boosts, live streaming, free racing bets with sign up offer. 12 Talksport Bet Triple your odds on any sport sign up offer, Lucky Dips, money back racing offers, BOG, price boosts, Aintree specials, bet finder tool, live streaming. 13 Spreadex Money back racing offers, first past the post, lucky double offs, free betting previews, ‘2nd to rag’ insurance, spread betting and fixed betting available, refer a friend offer, free horse racing bets on sign up. 14 PricedUp Bet £40 get £20 racing eligible on welcome offer, racing price boost specialists, live streaming. 15 Kwiff Racing free bet offers, supercharged odds, surprise bets, first past the post, free racing bets on sign up, live streaming. 16 10Bet Winning acca boosts, bet £40 get £5 free bet racing promo, bet £50 on app get £10, live streaming, matched deposit sign up offer valid on racing. 17 Grosvenor Non Runner Money Back, extra places, BOG, free spins and free bets with no deposit, live streaming, competitive odds, double your odds sign up offer eligible on racing. 18 QuinnBet Extra place races, free bet up to £50 on winning accas, racing money back offers, money back as free bets on first day losses, BOG, winning acca boosts. 19 Betano Matched first bet Grand National offer, Aintree Lucky Dips, racing price boosts, daily racing specials, bet and watch. 20 Fitzdares Aintree free bet sign up offer, free spins, telephone or text in bets, brand new site relaunch ahead of Grand National, live streaming.

Best Grand National Free Bet Offers

The number of free bet offers available to racing punters usually increases for the Grand National, as it does with other popular festivals such as Cheltenham.

Using bookmakers with Grand National free bets can enhance the value of betting on the race itself. Punters can either use a free bet on the National, or take advantage of offers where they can earn free bets by betting on the famous steeplechase.

In the table below, we’ve detailed which bookies offer the best Grand National betting offers for free bets.

Rank Bookmaker Grand National offer 1 Tote Join Tote’s Stayers Club to claim a £10 free bet on the Grand National. Place six qualifying bets of £10 or more in the lead-up to the race to unlock a £10 Tote credit token. 2 10bet Claim a £5 free bet for the Grand National by wagering £40 or more on racing with 10bet. Opt in to the promotion and bet a minimum of £40 on racing at odds of evens or greater to unlock the free bet bonus. 3 SpreadEx Get your Grand National bet refunded if your selection finishes second to a winner with odds of 33/1 or greater. Bets must be placed before the race and the maximum free bet refund is £25. 4 Lottoland Join Lottoland’s bet club to receive £8 in free bets each week. To qualify, wager a minimum of £25 on accumulators with three or more legs and combined odds of 3/1 between Saturday and Thursday. The free bets are split into a £5 free bet and a £3 in-play bet. 5 QuinnBet Get your money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the starting price favourite on QuinnBet. Simply place a single or each-way bet on the Grand National at odds of evens or greater to qualify for a free bet refund, up to a maximum of £10.

2025 Grand National Odds

The odds tool below collects the best Grand National odds from bookmakers and displays them in real time. As such, it will continue to update in the lead-up to the race, from now until 4pm on 5 April.

Why These Are the Best Grand National Betting Sites

In this section, we have detailed the reasons why we have recommended the sites above as the best betting sites for Grand National wagers.

Licensing

All recommended betting sites for Grand National wagers are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for a safe betting experience.

Welcome Offers

The best Grand National betting sites provide sign up offers that include rewards which can be used to wager on the National.

Promotions

Top bookmakers will offer a variety of promotions and features to enhance the value of a Grand National bet, including BOG, NRNB, extra places, price boosts and money-back specials.

Value

Our top 20 list of Grand National betting sites only includes Best Odds Guaranteed bookmakers, meaning you’ll get the best price available on your Grand National bet.

Usability

Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience and easy access to Grand National bets.

Betting apps

Being able to make a Grand National bet with a few taps of a finger is highly convenient and our recommended bookmakers all supply high-quality horse racing betting apps on both iOS and Android.

Payment Options

We prioritise betting sites that offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal options, including e-wallets, debit cards, instant bank transfers, Paysafecard and mobile payments.

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

Grand National betting sites FAQs

What is the best betting site for the Grand National?

We have ranked Unibet as the best betting site for the big race due to its wide range of Grand National betting offers as well as an overall top quality betting product across its sportsbook.

Which Grand National betting site offers the most free bets?

We have ranked Tote as the top site for Grand National free bets, with the company offering users a £10 free bet for joining the Stayers’ Club, as well as an extra £10 free bet if you place six qualifying wagers before the race.

Can I bet on the Grand National online?

Of course. Nowadays, almost every betting company offers a desktop and mobile website to allow punters to bet online, with many companies also offering betting apps. All of our recommended Grand National betting sites have quality desktop and/or app offerings.

Do Grand National betting sites offer Best Odds Guaranteed?

All of our recommended betting sites will offer Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) for each race at Aintree, including the Grand National. These odds will be posted at differing times in the morning, so be sure to check when your favoured site goes live with this offer.

