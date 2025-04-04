Top 20 Betting Sites & Free Bet Offers for Grand National 2025

The Grand National Festival is underway at Aintree and the clock is ticking down until one of the highlights of the sporting year, the Grand National itself.

First held in 1839, the race dubbed the ‘world’s greatest steeplechase’ is one of the toughest endurance tests in all of horse racing, as well as the most famous race on the UK calendar.

I Am Maximum conquered the Aintree circuit in 2024 and he heads the market on betting sites for this year’s renewal.

The Grand National odds have shortened on Willie Mullins’ charge repeating his success, but the other 33 contenders might have something to say about that when the flag drops at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Grand National attracts all manner of interest, from seasoned bettors to those who might only have one racing wager a year, and for those seeking the best Grand National betting sites, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of 20 online bookmakers to consider.

Top 20 Grand National Betting Sites 2025

Using our in-house racing experts and a stringent criteria, we’ve put together a list of our recommended Grand National betting sites for the 2025 race.

In the table below, we have provided a brief look at each of the best horse racing betting sites in the UK and their relevant Grand National offers:

Rank Bookmaker Grand National Promos and Features 1 BoyleSports Money back if 2nd to SP favourite on all Aintree races, BOG, racing acca price boosts, Grand National free bet offers, invent-a-bet, extra place races, Aintree specials, live streaming, welcome offer valid on racing. 2 Bet365 Daily super boosts, Bet boosts on selected runners, BOG, pay out on disqualified horses, extra places, price boosts, updates on your tracked horses, live streaming, race history archive, welcome offer valid on racing. 3 Unibet Money back specials on racing, new racing multi-feature, racing acca boosts, extra places, racing price boosts, BOG, best industry prices, live streaming, racing welcome offer. 4 Betway Free bet club, Aintree free bet specials, free racing prediction game with cash prizes, BOG, racing price boosts, extra places, live streaming welcome offer valid on racing. 5 Tote Money back if 2nd in selected Aintree races, Stayers Club free bet promo, Best Odds Guaranteed, live streaming, placepot betting, pool betting, racing valid on sign up offer. 6 Planet Sport Bet Bet £20, Get £5 on selected Aintree races, daily Planet Racing specials, profit boost for winning accumulators, live streaming of Grand National Festival, price trackers. 7 NetBet £5 free Aintree racing bet when you place a £5 Everton vs Arsenal bet builder, daily extra place races, Monday profit boost club promotion, non-runner money back on the Grand National, racing tips, daily prizes from the Wheel of Sportune 8 JeffBet Bet £10, Get £30 Grand National sign up offer, First Past The Post guarantee, free bet Mondays, weekend cashback up to £500, rewards programme, non-runner money back on the Grand National, racing specials. 9 CopyBet Free betting tips, top tipsters leaderboard, Best Odds Guarantees, extra places, profit boosts, acca boosts, horse racing eligible on sign up offer. 10 Sporting Index Spread betting available, fixed odds available, bet £10 get £60 welcome offer, refer a friend bonus, money back racing offers, first past the post promo, boosted Lucky 15, 31 and 63s. 11 LiveScore Bet Money back on selected races, Grand National extra places, bet £20 get £5 free bet club, racing bank builder, NRNB, BOG, racing price boosts, live streaming, Grand National free bets with sign up offer. 12 Virgin Bet Non-runner money back on the Grand National, weekly £5 free acca bet available, extra places races every day, Best Odds Guaranteed, live Streaming, price boosts, bet £10, get £20 in free bets sign up offer valid for racing. 13 BetGoodwin Pay first past the post, BOG, free bet if beaten by a nose, free bet if beaten by a 50/1+ winner, free bet if beaten by under half a length, free bet if your horse falls when in front, racing sign up offer. 14 PricedUp Bet £40 get £20 racing eligible on welcome offer, racing price boost specialists, live streaming. 15 Kwiff Racing free bet offers, supercharged odds, surprise bets, first past the post, free racing bets on sign up, live streaming. 16 10Bet Winning acca boosts, bet £40 get £5 free bet racing promo, bet £50 on app get £10, live streaming, matched deposit sign up offer valid on racing. 17 Grosvenor Money back if beaten by a length, Non Runner Money Back, extra places, BOG, free spins and free bets with no deposit, live streaming, competitive odds, double your odds sign up offer eligible on racing. 18 QuinnBet Extra place races, free bet up to £50 on winning accas, racing money back offers, money back as free bets on first day losses, BOG, winning acca boosts. 19 SpinzWin Weekly bet £50, get £20 in free bets offer, Grand National sign up offer worth £30 in free bets, weekend cashback, first past the post guarantee, rewards scheme, non-runner money back (NRMB) 20 Fitzdares Aintree free bet sign up offer, free spins, telephone or text in bets, brand new site relaunch ahead of Grand National, live streaming.

Best Grand National Free Bet Offers

There’s no shortage of Grand National offers available for the 2025 race with most bookmakers running some kind of promotion that can be used in conjunction with Saturday’s main event.

Using bookmakers with Grand National free bets can enhance the value of betting on the race itself. Punters can either use a free bet on the National, or take advantage of offers where they can earn free bets by betting their own money on the famous steeplechase.

In the table below, we’ve detailed which bookies offer the best Grand National betting offers for free bets.

Rank Bookmaker Grand National offer 1 Grosvenor Get your stake back in cash if your selection is beaten by a length or less in any race at the Grand National Festival, including the Grand National itself. Minimum bet of £5 required, with a maximum refund of £20 available. 2 Netbet Place a £5 bet builder bet on Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and get a £5 bet to wager on any race at Aintree, including the Grand National. The bet builder must have three or more legs and combined odds of 2/1 to qualify. 3 LiveScore Bet Get money back if your horse finishes second, third or fourth in selected races on days 1 and 2 of the Grand National Festival. Should your selection finish in the specified places in the 2.20pm on day 2, bettors will get their stake back in free bets, up to a maximum payout of £10. 4 Tote Join Tote’s Stayers Club to claim a £10 free bet on the Grand National. Place six qualifying bets of £10 or more in the lead-up to the race to unlock a £10 Tote credit token. 5 QuinnBet Stake £50 or more on accas (3+ selections), Yankees or Lucky 15s at Aintree to unlock a £5 free bet with QuinnBet everyday at the Grand National Festival. The qualifying bet must have combined odds of 6/4 or greater and be settled on the same day.

Aintree Day Two Betting Offers

The Grand National Festival is not just about one race with some high-quality action spread across three days at Aintree.

It’s Ladies Day on Friday and the feature race is the Melling Chase at 3.30pm, when Jonbon will look to make up for his Cheltenham miss.

Sam Turner’s Friday Aintree tips contain his best bets for all seven races and those looking to follow his selections may be interest in these day two offers from the best Grand National betting sites.

Rank Grand National Betting Site Aintree Offers 1 Tote Get your money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second in both the 1.45pm and 2.20pm races at Aintree on Friday. Refunds only available on win-only bets with a maximum free bet of £10 available. 2 NetBet Bet £5 on Everton vs Arsenal and get a £5 free bet for racing at Aintree. Customers must place a bet builder bet featuring three legs or more and minimum odds of 2/1 or greater on Everton vs Arsenal to unlock the £5 free bet, which can be used on Friday or Saturday’s card. 3 Bet365 Back Jonbon at evens to win the Melling Chase. Bet365 have boosted the price of Jonbon, who is 4/6 on other Grand National betting sites, to even money to win Friday’s feature race. Bet365 are also offering to boost the payout from winning racing bet builders on Friday by 25%. 4 LiveScore Bet Money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second, third or fourth in the 2.20pm race at Aintree. Eligible bettors just need to place a bet on the race to qualify and if their horse finishes in the places but doesn’t win, they’ll get their stake refunded, up to a maximum of £10 in free bets. 5 Grosvenor If your horse is beaten by a length or less in any race on Friday, Grosvenor will give you your stake back in cash, up to a maximum payout of £20. Grosvenor also have a wide selection of extra place races available for Friday’s card at Aintree. 6 BoyleSports Get your stake refunded in free bets up to a maximum of £20 if your horse finishes second to the starting price favourite in any race at Aintree on Friday. BoyleSports have also boosted the odds in Jonbon to win by four lengths or more as part of a range of price boosts, and are paying out on six places for the Topham Chase.

2025 Grand National Odds

The odds tool below collects the best Grand National odds from bookmakers and displays them in real time. As such, it will continue to update in the lead-up to the race, from now until 4pm on 5 April.

Why These Are the Best Grand National Betting Sites

In this section, we have detailed the reasons why we have recommended the sites above as the best betting sites for Grand National wagers.

Licensing

All recommended betting sites for Grand National wagers are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for a safe betting experience.

Welcome Offers

The best Grand National betting sites provide sign up offers that include rewards which can be used to wager on the National.

Promotions

Top bookmakers will offer a variety of promotions and features to enhance the value of a Grand National bet, including BOG, NRNB, extra places, price boosts and money-back specials.

Value

Our top 20 list of Grand National betting sites only includes Best Odds Guaranteed bookmakers, meaning you’ll get the best price available on your Grand National bet.

Usability

Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience and easy access to Grand National bets.

Betting apps

Being able to make a Grand National bet with a few taps of a finger is highly convenient and our recommended bookmakers all supply high-quality horse racing betting apps on both iOS and Android.

Payment Options

We prioritise betting sites that offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal options, including e-wallets, debit cards, instant bank transfers, Paysafecard and mobile payments.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

Grand National betting sites FAQs

What is the best betting site for the Grand National?

We have ranked BoyleSports as the best betting site for the big race due to its wide range of Grand National betting offers as well as an overall top quality betting product across its sportsbook.

Which Grand National betting site offers the most free bets?

Grosvenor caught our eye with their range of offers for the Grand National, including their cashback on every race promotion. Tote also have a great selection of Grand National free bets for punters to choose from.

Can I bet on the Grand National online?

Of course. Nowadays, almost every betting company offers a desktop and mobile website to allow punters to bet online, with many companies also offering betting apps. All of our recommended Grand National betting sites have quality desktop and/or app offerings.

Do Grand National betting sites offer Best Odds Guaranteed?

All of our recommended betting sites will offer Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) for each race at Aintree, including the Grand National. These odds will be posted at differing times in the morning, so be sure to check when your favoured site goes live with this offer.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.