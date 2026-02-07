Italy vs Scotland live: Under pressure Scots kick off Six Nations campaign with trip to Rome
Can Gregor Townsend’s side take a step forward in this campaign?
Scotland open their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Rome as Italy welcome Gregor Townsend’s side to the Stadio Olimpico.
Townsend begins this tournament under a degree of pressure after a November in which Scotland stumbled, and has had to bat away questions over links with the Newcastle Red Bulls in recent days. There is frustration, too, among some supporters of Scotland’s failure to properly challenge for the title despite their progress under the head coach, but a healthy squad and the form of Glasgow provides some optimism that this could be their year.
While there is a Calcutta Cup clash to come in round two, Scotland dare not overlook the challenge of the Azzurri having lost to their hosts on their last visit here. Gonzalo Quesada’s ever-improving side have been stung by a few injuries ahead of the championship but there is plenty to like about a side that has long banished the also-rans tag.
Follow all of the latest from the Six Nations clash with our live blog below:
Squad depth is going to become even more important in this Six Nations, you’d say, with the removal of the first rest week making it even faster and more furious than before.
Scotland spring selection surprise with Blair Kinghorn out of Six Nations opener
British and Irish Lion Blair Kinghorn has been dropped for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday with Tom Jordan taking his place.
Scotland will open their Six Nations campaign with a return to Rome for the first time since their disappointing defeat there in March 2024 and will be looking for a strong start to build on their fourth-placed finish last year.
Jordan has earned a starting berth at full-back, with Kinghorn dropped from the matchday squad by head coach Gregor Townsend.
Jamie Dobie has been handed a first Six Nations start and will line up on the wing opposite Kyle Steyn, with the Glasgow pair preferred to Edinburgh's Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe who have both been struggling for form recently.
Graham has been named on bench but there is no place in the 23 for Scotland's leading try-scorer Van der Merwe, who was dropped in the autumn following a dip in form since his involvement with the Lions last summer.
Italy vs Scotland live
Round one of the 2026 Six Nations rolls on with an intriguing meeting between Italy and Scotland. The ever-improving Azzurri have been hit by injuries ahead of this campaign but may fancy their chances against a Scottish side under pressure after a disappointing 2025.
Kick off in Rome is at 2.10pm GMT.
