Six Nations 2026 schedule in full: Fixtures and results
Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament
France will be out to defend their Six Nations crown as rugby’s annual spring spectacular returns.
Les Bleus pipped England and Ireland to last year’s title and are bolstered by a fit-again Antoine Dupont as they plot back-to-back successes, with both Steve Borthwick and Andy Farrell taking their side to Paris in this year’s tournament.
The removal of one rest weekend has slightly condensed the campaign, which may serve to further underline the competitiveness of a competition that always seems to deliver.
Is this the year Scotland finally get over the hump despite some November struggles? Can Italy claim another statement win or two? And is there any hope for Wales amid questions on and off the field?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Six Nations 2026 schedule
(all times GMT)
Round One
Thursday 5 February: France vs Ireland (8.10pm, Paris)
Saturday 7 February: Italy vs Scotland (2.10pm, Rome)
Saturday 7 February: England vs Wales (4.40pm, Twickenham)
Round Two
Saturday 14 February: Ireland vs Italy (2.10pm, Dublin)
Saturday 14 February: Scotland vs England (4.40pm, Edinburgh)
Sunday 15 February: Wales vs France (3.10pm, Cardiff)
Round Three
Saturday 21 February: England vs Ireland (2.10pm, Twickenham)
Saturday 21 February: Wales vs Scotland (4.40pm, Cardiff)
Sunday 22 February: France vs Italy (3.10pm, Lille)
Round Four
Friday 6 March: Ireland vs Wales (8.10pm, Dublin)
Saturday 7 March: Scotland vs France (2.10pm, Edinburgh)
Saturday 7 March: Italy vs England (4.40pm, Rome)
Round Five
Saturday 14 March: Ireland vs Scotland (2.10pm, Dublin)
Saturday 14 March: Wales vs Italy (4.40pm, Cardiff)
Saturday 14 March: France vs England (8.10pm, Paris)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match live on the BBC and ITV, who are in the first year of their a new joint agreement for the television rights. Live streams will be available via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX, and viewers can also watch some games on Premier Sports.
