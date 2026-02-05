Scotland boss Gregor Townsend dismisses links with Newcastle Red Bulls as ‘pure speculation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregor Townsend dismissed claims that he has been primed to take over at Newcastle as an attempt to "disrupt" Scotland ahead of the Six Nations.

The 52-year-old last year took on a consultancy role with Red Bull, who own Newcastle.

It was reported on Thursday that Townsend will take charge of the Gallagher Prem club when his contract with Scotland expires after next year's World Cup in Australia.

"Well, it's pure speculation," the head coach said at a press conference in Edinburgh on Thursday after naming his team to face Italy in Saturday's championship opener.

"I've not signed a contract beyond the World Cup with anybody, so it's a story that I think is being put out there to try and disrupt ahead of this game or next week's game against England.

"It's just something that comes out, things like this, I think ahead of the England game in particular. But yeah, there's no truth in that I've signed a contract beyond the World Cup.

"My focus is on the Scotland team right now and hopefully up until the World Cup."

Asked if he was concerned such stories may have a negative impact on his squad, Townsend said: "No, not at all."

Townsend has made the bold call to drop what has generally been his first-choice back three in recent seasons for Saturday's clash in Rome's Stadio Olimpico, with Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe out of the 23 altogether and Darcy Graham on the bench.

open image in gallery Blair Kinghorn has been left out of the Scotland side to face Italy ( PA Archive )

Bristol's Tom Jordan gets the nod at full-back, with in-form Glasgow pair Jamie Dobie and Kyle Steyn preferred on the wings to Scotland's record-try scorer Van der Merwe and Graham, who is second on that list.

"Blair, Duhan and Darcy have had some terrific games for us and they're very proud of playing for Scotland," said Townsend. "But there's competition in that back-three area like there is in other positions and we feel Jamie, Kyle and Tom deserve their starts given how well they've been playing.

"I feel all three of them individually have taken games to the opposition. But the three players that weren't selected, they're quality players.

"If or when they get back into the squad or they get an opportunity off the bench, like Darcy will on Saturday, we know we're going to have hungry players desperate to get back in the starting team.

"But for now, we're really pleased with that back three, how they've been playing but also how they've been combining in training."

Townsend has otherwise selected a familiar line-up, with nine of the XV having started on the last visit to Rome in March 2024, when Scotland crashed to a dismal 31-29 defeat. The head coach admitted memories of that match will "sharpen the minds" of his players.

"We know what Italy can do when they have that crowd energy behind them," he said. "They're two years further on in their development too and they are a cohesive team. A lot of that back-line have played together, they've got some quality forwards.

"They beat Australia in November so it's one of the toughest teams now to play in world rugby. They'll be targeting this game, so to play them first game up, with the passion and atmosphere that's going to be in Rome - it's a sell-out as well - we know we're going to have to play very well to win."

