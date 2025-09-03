Scotland back Gregor Townsend through 2027 World Cup as Franco Smith’s future revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland rugby have rewarded Gregor Townsend with a contract extension that will see the head coach remain in post through the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Townsend’s future had been the matter of debate since another mixed Six Nations that saw a Scottish title challenge again fail to materialise, despite clear progress during the former fly half’s tenure.

The 52-year-old’s contract had been due to expire next April, and he had played coy on his future during the national side’s summer tour of the Pacific Islands. Townsend had been mentioned as a possible appointment as director of rugby at the Newcastle Red Bulls after fresh investment in the Prem Rugby club from the energy drink giants.

But Townsend has now committed his future to Scotland after agreeing to a new deal that will take past a decade in charge of the national team, with the coach set to take charge of his 100th game in the role during the 2026 Six Nations.

“Being the Scotland head coach is a massive honour for me personally, a true privilege,” Townsend explained after extending his contract to the end of 2027. “The opportunity to coach my country at another Rugby World Cup is exciting and I am hugely motivated to help the team perform to its potential.

“Over recent years I have been really encouraged by the progress the team has made and the depth we have built in a number of positions. The experiences from our Summer Tour and also the Lions Tour will add an extra layer to our group. Having 12 players out on the Lions tour was tremendous for Scottish rugby and the players.

“It’s going to be an exciting build up period to the World Cup with the potential of a new competition for our summer and autumn fixtures in 2026 as well as two Six Nations Championships for us to attack.”

open image in gallery Gregor Townsend has helped transform Scotland’s fortunes against England and other rivals ( PA Wire )

Townsend is the longest serving Scotland coach of the professional era, and has transformed Scotland’s record against England, winning five Calcutta Cup clashes since being given the role in 2017.

Scotland are yet to win the Six Nations, though, since the addition of Italy to the competition, with a true title tilt yet to materialise despite progress under the head coach. He will need to replace defence coach Steve Tandy, who has commenced work as Wales’ head coach after five years as an assistant to Townsend.

In a separate boost for Scottish rugby, Glasgow Warriors boss Franco Smith has also extended his deal in the capital until 2028.

open image in gallery Franco Smith has extended his contract at Glasgow ( PA Wire )

Smith, formerly in charge of the Azzurri, had hinted at his ambition to return to the international arena earlier this year and was considered a possible Townsend replacement had the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) elected not to extend their current coach.

But having led Glasgow to United Rugby Championship (URC) success in 2024, the South African has been tied down to fresh terms at Scotstoun.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to extend my journey with this club,” Smith said. “From day one, I’ve believed in the vision we share to build something special, to push our limits, and to grow together as a team and as a community.

“The players, the people, and the supporters have created an environment full of trust and ambition, and that inspires me every single day. There’s still so much more we can achieve, and I’m excited to keep working hard to take this club to the next level."