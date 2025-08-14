Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and kick-off times

Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 14 August 2025 06:15 EDT
A new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy has been unveiled for the 2025 tournament
A new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy has been unveiled for the 2025 tournament (Getty)

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is here with England hosting an expanded edition of the tournament.

16 teams, four more than competed three years ago in New Zealand, will vie for success in the biggest Women’s World Cup yet to be played across the length and breadth of the country.

The Red Roses are favourites to triumph on home soil having gone unbeaten since losing the final to the Black Ferns in Auckland in 2022, but will again expect a tough challenge from the two-time defending champions.

France and Canada will also harbour hopes of a breakthrough success in an event that could prove a real catalyst for the growth of the women’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will be held in England, starting with the opening clash in Sunderland on Friday 22 August and culminating with the third place play-off and final at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.

What cities are hosting games?

There are eight venues for the tournament. Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will be used for the opening game, while Exeter’s Sandy Park and Bristol’s Ashton Gate will play host to the quarter-finals - with the latter stadium again used for the two semi-finals. Twickenham will host the final, with World Rugby hopeful of a sellout crowd.

The Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Salford Community Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton and York Community Stadium will host pool matches.

Pools

Pool A: England, Australia, United States, Samoa

Pool B: Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji

Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain

Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the tournament on the BBC, with extensive coverage on television and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Full fixture schedule

All times BST

Friday 22 August

Pool A: England v USA (19:30), Stadium of Light

Saturday 23 August

Pool A: Australia v Samoa (12:00), Salford Community Stadium

Pool B: Scotland v Wales (14:45), Salford Community Stadium

Pool B: Canada v Fiji (17:30), York Community Stadium

Pool D: France v Italy (20:15), Sandy Park

Sunday 24 August

Pool C: Ireland v Japan (12:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool D: South Africa v Brazil (14:45), Franklin's Gardens

Pool C: New Zealand v Spain (17:30), York Community Stadium

Saturday 30 August

Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00), Salford Community Stadium

Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (14:45), Salford Community Stadium

Pool A: England v Samoa (17:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool A: USA v Australia (19:30), York Community Stadium

Sunday 31 August

Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (14:00), Sandy Park

Pool D: Italy v South Africa (15:30), York Community Stadium

Pool D: France v Brazil (16:45), Sandy Park

Saturday 6 September

Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00), Sandy Park

Pool A: USA v Samoa (13:30), York Community Stadium

Pool B: Wales v Fiji (14:45), Sandy Park

Pool A: England v Australia (17:00), Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium

Sunday 7 September

Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00), York Community Stadium

Pool D: Italy v Brazil (14:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (14:45), Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium

Pool D: France v South Africa (16:45), Franklin's Gardens

Quarter-final fixtures, kick-off times

Saturday 13 September

Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (13:00), Sandy Park

Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (16:00), Ashton Gate

Sunday 14 September

Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (13:00), Sandy Park

Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (16:00), Ashton Gate

Semi-final fixtures, kick-off time

Friday 19 September

Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (19:00), Ashton Gate

Saturday 20 September

Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (15:30), Ashton Gate

Final

Saturday 27 September

Third-place play-off final (12:30), Twickenham

World Cup final (16:00), Twickenham

