All Blacks turn to ‘The Professor’ ahead of Springboks showdown in Rugby Championship

Wayne Smith has been providing extra coaching support in New Zealand camp ahead of their clash with South Africa

Ian Ransom
Tuesday 02 September 2025 04:06 EDT
Comments
Wayne Smith (centre) has been in All Blacks camp
Wayne Smith (centre) has been in All Blacks camp (Getty Images)

New Zealand are drawing on "gold nuggets" of wisdom from coaching guru Wayne Smith as they prepare for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash against world champions South Africa at Eden Park.

Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach dubbed "The Professor" for his tactical mind, joined the camp in Auckland this week in a mentoring role, a move attack coach Scott Hansen said was planned well in advance.

"Smithy's been with us this week. He's a mentor to the group," Hansen told reporters on Tuesday.

"Having him around, talking about the All Blacks' legacy and history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in."

Smith was a key player in some of the biggest triumphs in New Zealand rugby, as an assistant coach to Graham Henry during the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup win on home soil and under Steve Hansen in their successful title defence in England in 2015.

He stepped down from the All Blacks in 2017 but returned to international coaching to guide New Zealand to victory in the Covid-delayed Women's World Cup in 2022.

Loose forward Wallace Sititi said Smith's input had been invaluable, especially for younger players navigating the intensity of Test week.

Wayne Smith guided New Zealand's Black Ferns to Women's World Cup triumph in 2022
Wayne Smith guided New Zealand's Black Ferns to Women's World Cup triumph in 2022 (Getty Images)

"He’s a legend in his own right ... someone that’s been through these moments," Sititi told reporters.

"The little gold nuggets that he’s throwing around, it’s something special and something we take very seriously."

The world-number-one All Blacks are top of the Rugby Championship table but under scrutiny following their first-ever defeat to the Pumas in Argentina.

Another loss to the Springboks at their Eden Park stronghold will heap further pressure on head coach Scott Robertson.

Hansen, however, said the Springboks' Test came at the right time for the hosts to understand where they truly rank.

"It’s exactly the challenge the team needs to see where we’re at," he said.

"The world champions at Eden Park - it's a massive opportunity.”

Reuters

