All Blacks turn to ‘The Professor’ ahead of Springboks showdown in Rugby Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand are drawing on "gold nuggets" of wisdom from coaching guru Wayne Smith as they prepare for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash against world champions South Africa at Eden Park.

Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach dubbed "The Professor" for his tactical mind, joined the camp in Auckland this week in a mentoring role, a move attack coach Scott Hansen said was planned well in advance.

"Smithy's been with us this week. He's a mentor to the group," Hansen told reporters on Tuesday.

"Having him around, talking about the All Blacks' legacy and history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in."

Smith was a key player in some of the biggest triumphs in New Zealand rugby, as an assistant coach to Graham Henry during the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup win on home soil and under Steve Hansen in their successful title defence in England in 2015.

He stepped down from the All Blacks in 2017 but returned to international coaching to guide New Zealand to victory in the Covid-delayed Women's World Cup in 2022.

Loose forward Wallace Sititi said Smith's input had been invaluable, especially for younger players navigating the intensity of Test week.

open image in gallery Wayne Smith guided New Zealand's Black Ferns to Women's World Cup triumph in 2022 ( Getty Images )

"He’s a legend in his own right ... someone that’s been through these moments," Sititi told reporters.

"The little gold nuggets that he’s throwing around, it’s something special and something we take very seriously."

The world-number-one All Blacks are top of the Rugby Championship table but under scrutiny following their first-ever defeat to the Pumas in Argentina.

Another loss to the Springboks at their Eden Park stronghold will heap further pressure on head coach Scott Robertson.

Hansen, however, said the Springboks' Test came at the right time for the hosts to understand where they truly rank.

"It’s exactly the challenge the team needs to see where we’re at," he said.

"The world champions at Eden Park - it's a massive opportunity.”

Reuters