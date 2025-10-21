Gregor Townsend vehemently defends controversial second job with Red Bull

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregor Townsend insists his contentious decision to take on a new advisory role with Red Bull will not have any negative bearing on his ability to continue leading Scotland.

After extending his contract with the national team in September until the 2027 World Cup, it emerged earlier this month that the long-serving head coach will be spending 30 days a year working on Red Bull’s global rugby strategy in a non-executive position.

Red Bull recently took over Prem Rugby side Newcastle Falcons, who have now rebranded as Newcastle Red Bulls, and will attempt to transform the club from the north-east of England from their current position perennially at the bottom of the top-flight table.

Townsend was criticised in some quarters for accepting a part-time job while being in charge of his country, but he is adamant there is no need for concern.

Asked at a press conference on Tuesday for the naming of his squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series if he understood why there had been a backlash, the 52-year-old said: “Yeah, look, everyone’s got their opinions. It’s something that obviously I talked about with Scottish Rugby, and the benefits that we saw in the role.

“In my own time, I’d like to learn from other sports and other organisations. This gives me an opportunity to do that, but it’s not going to be something that I’m focusing on the next few weeks, because that’s going to be the Scotland job.

“I’m well aware of my role and the time that I’m able to allocate, and I’ve got to make sure I manage that because there will be less holidays, less time off over the next couple of years.

“But that also can be a real positive in terms of energising me and being involved on a wider level with sport and management, and that’s what I’ve felt like over the last couple of months (since starting with Red Bull).

“Some of the experiences I’ve had, it has been energising, but the full focus when I’m with Scotland and also in the planning phases with Scotland, that’s that’s the main role that I have, and it’s the role that gives me a massive purpose in my life and something I’m totally committed to.”

open image in gallery Gregor Townsend will wear two hats as Scotland head coach and working on Red Bull’s global rugby strategy

Townsend acknowledged he “absolutely” has to be wary of how he manages his time going forward.

“When you’re with the national team, as a head coach, there’s times when it’s really intense, and you’re in camps, and you’re staying in hotels, but there’s times throughout the year when you can choose what to do,” he said.

“Some people do the media, some people do work away from rugby, and this opportunity I have is to work with another sporting organisation or a company that runs different sports, and I feel that’s going to be helpful for my learning.

“They obviously want what I can contribute in terms of advice. Scottish Rugby are very well aware of what that means, and I have to be wary if there’s any potential conflicts. I don’t see any, but if there are, then I have to flag that up with my bosses.”

open image in gallery The renamed Newcastle Red Bulls are at the start of a new era ( Getty )

Townsend’s 45-man squad for next month’s Tests against the United States, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga includes senior trio Zander Fagerson, Jack Dempsey and Rory Darge despite injury issues restricting their involvement with Glasgow this season.

The head coach reported that No 8 Dempsey, who has not played a competitive game since March, is now fit and ready to play, while he hopes to have prop Fagerson and flanker Darge in contention for the second match against the All Blacks.

Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury, 30, has been recalled after winning the the most recent of his 19 caps on the 2022 summer tour, while his clubmates Liam McConnell and Harri Morris have been called up for the first time.

Scotland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon).

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Alexander Masibaka (Montpellier), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh Rugby), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Harri Morris (Edinburgh), Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens), D'Arcy Rae (Edinburgh), Dylan Richardson (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Perpignan), Alex Samuel (Glasgow Warriors), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Harlequins), Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors), Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors)