Thursday’s Glorious Goodwood tips

Marhaba Ghaiyyath (Goodwood, 13.20) – 0.5pt each-way @ 7/1 ( Bet365 )

Coppull (Goodwood, 13.55) – 1pt win @ 10/3 ( William Hill )

Merchant (Goodwood, 14.30) - 1pt win @ 5/4 ( Bet365 )

Whirl (Goodwood, 15.05) - 1pt win @ 11/8 ( Bet365 )

Nad Alshiba Green (Goodwood, 15.45) – 0.5pt each-way @ 13/2 ( Ladbrokes )

Hey Tru Blue (Goodwood, 16.20) – 0.5pt each-way @ 6/1 ( Bet365 )

Aylin (Goodwood, 16.55) – 1pt win @ 3/1 ( Ladbrokes )

Sea Force (Goodwood, 17.30) – 1pt win @ 7/1 (Betway)

Coral Kincsem Handicap – 13.20 Goodwood

After his close third at Royal Ascot, Best Secret will probably be all the rage here and, given that James Doyle rode his chief market rival, Marhaba Ghaiyyath when he went close at Newmarket last time, he’ll have a good handle on their relative merits.

However, he is also retained by Wathnan, who own the favourite and so he couldn’t have chosen to stick with his Newmarket mount.

Marhaba Ghaiyyath bypassed Royal Ascot and instead picked up a smaller race at Redcar but he should not be underestimated after that more recent effort on the July Course.

He still looks pretty well treated off an official mark of 95 and he is going on for twice the price of the favourite. He looks well worth an each-way interest with solid odds on betting sites.

Markel Richmond Stakes tips – 13.55 Goodwood

We sided with Havana Hurricane last time out at Newbury and, agonisingly, he was ‘done’ on the line. Eve Johnson Houghton’s colt is feared here but you couldn’t help being very impressed with the effort of Coppull in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Admittedly, he was more than three lengths adrift of the winner Gstaad that day but the winner looks something special and that still counts as very smart form. That was just a second start for Clive Cox’s Bated Breath colt. He is open to plenty of improvement and should prove tough to beat.

HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes tips – 14.30 Goodwood

He’s not going to be much of a price on horse racing betting sites, but Merchant arrives seeking a hat-trick and is selected to complete that feat, after at decisive win at York and then an improved, career best effort to win the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot last time.

Both those races were over 1m4f and on a sound surface and he looks likely to get the same conditions again.

Cases can certainly be made for Rahiebb and Wimbledon Hawkeye but the big danger on the day could turn out to be Galveston, whose trainer Aidan O’Brien has won this race three times in the past decade.

Qatar Nassau Stakes tips – 15.05 Goodwood

Just five runners have been declared for the focal point on day three, the Group 1 Nassau Stakes but it could still provide us with one of the best races of the week between the four-year-old See The Fire and the three-year-old Whirl, a year her junior.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Whirl is well treated with her age allowance, based on official ratings compared to if this were a handicap. While that doesn’t always go to form, it would be some performance for See The Fire to topple Whirl in this.

The latter proved herself in Group 1 company when runner-up in the Oaks at Epsom last month. She then bettered that when returning to Ireland to take the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, when dropped back to 1m2f.

That’s the trip for this contest and it suits both the selection and her chief rival, who thrashed her field in a York Group 2 in May, before being a good third behind Ombudsman in the Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Arguably, she has the best single piece of form to go into this race with but Whirl looks to have 7lb in hand and is taken to score.

Buccellati Handicap tips – 15.45 Goodwood

This looks absolutely wide open with the Glorious Goodwood odds market opening at 7/1 the field and one of the many towards the head of it looks likely to go well. That runner is Nad Alshiba Green, who has not been out of the first three in four starts this season and is admirably consistent.

Mick Appleby’s filly won the third of those four starts, a 5f sprint at Notttingham with a bit in hand. Up 6lb for that, she showed improvement when she stepped up in grade at Sandown last time, producing a career best to finish a close second.

That upward curve is a positive for her to bring to this contest and, although it looks ultra competitive, she looks an each-way player with 16 runners declared and therefore four places to play for.

Phase Eight Nursery Handicap tips – 16.20 Goodwood

Another hugely competitive contest where cases can be made for plenty of them and the one that interests us most is Hey Tru Blue.

George Boughey’s colt began his career with a promising second in a Leicester maiden (6f, good), which connections felt was good enough to earn him a tilt at the Royal Ascot’s Group 2 Norfolk Stakes.

An SP of 33/1 was probably a fair reflection of his chance there and he beat just two home when rushed off his hooves over 5f.

Back in maiden company and over 6f at Doncaster, he won a maiden with a fair bit in hand last time and his pedigree suggests that there will be more to come now stepped up further in trip, to 7f. He looks a nice each-way play to small stakes.

Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes tips – 16.55 Goodwood

Shocks are rare in this contest, with just one double-figure priced winner in the past decade, while seven of the last 10 favourites have obliged and there could be another this time too, in the shape of Aylin.

Karl Burke’s filly showed clear promise despite being beaten at odds-on on debut, when she just got collared late on and lost no caste in being beaten a short head.

She’s entitled to come on a fair bit for that effort and she is taken to see it through to the line this time.

World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap tips – 17.30 Goodwood

Another race where many have chances, not least the favourite on betting apps, Organ, who arrives seeking a four-timer after back-to-back Haydock wins followed by a C&D success last time. Martyn Meade’s gelding may still be ahead of the handicapper and it would be no surprise if he added another win.

However, there was plenty to like about the recent Ascot run by Sea Force, who was a close third on his first start since being gelded. That was a step up on his Nottingham maiden win that had preceded it.

He still looks potentially well treated from the same mark. William Haggas has his string in fine fettle and the addition of cheekpieces he might just keep him upwardly mobile. He looks capable of going close.

