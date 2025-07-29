Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Racing fans need access to fast horse racing results and The Independent is providing the latest results from around the racing world with our live fast results tool.

The tool below displays the latest result from UK and Irish races from today and yesterday, as well as information on any upcoming races that are yet to be run today:

The live tool updates automatically, meaning users can rely on it for fast horse racing results that are always accurate and up-to-date.

US horse racing results

The following table will display US racing results, with up-to-date facts and information on races from today and yesterday:

How to use our live racing results tool

The live results tool updates with fast horse racing results in real time according to the latest outcomes on the day. There is no refresh required, as the tool will automatically update.

Results are shown race by race, with additional details and information on races that are yet to be run on that day too (if there are any remaining).

The widget can be used to assess tips and runners in the ante-post betting, helping users to make informed bets and compare runners ahead of time.

In addition, after races it can be used to check results quickly and to compare different runners, racers and even jockey performances when used during specific festivals and races.

Which races are covered?

All of the main types of race are covered in our tool from UK National Hunt races (also known as jump racing) to Flat races and all-weather events.

Of course, big race days will be included too, from Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot to the Grand National, and summer events such as the Epsom Derby and Glorious Goodwood.

Today’s horse racing results are available every day, while you can also check the results of yesterday’s races from around the UK, US and Ireland.

Why use our horse racing results page?

Our horse racing results tool provides rapid, accurate updates on the latest races, with a clean user-friendly interface and an absence of adverts that contributes to a great overall user experience.

The tool is good for tracking ante-post odds and runners as well as any tips, while it can also be used after races for post-race analysis and checking betting outcomes.

We’ve also produced several other guides to aid users’ overall racing betting experience, including reviews of the best horse racing betting sites and an exploration of the best horse racing free bets and betting offers.

Responsible gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable racing punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.