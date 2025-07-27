Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glorious Goodwood has been an integral part of the British horse racing calendar since 1802, being held in late July and/or early August since its inception.

With 37 races spread across five days, it’s a feast of flat racing for bettors and we’ve got all the best Goodwood odds from betting sites for each and every race of this unique festival.

An unusual, quirky racecourse compared to many around the world, Goodwood does not have a complete circuit, with a series of loops helping to create the races longer than sprints.

Races of six furlongs or less are contested on the straight course, which climbs for the first furlong or so before being mostly downhill from that point.

The meeting has strong links to summer fashion and is set in the beautiful scenery of the Sussex Downs, with the south coast in view from the back of the main grandstand.

There are three Group 1 races during the week, with the Sussex Stakes, contested over one mile, being the centrepiece. The Goodwood Cup and the Nassau Stakes complete the trio of top races, while there are numerous other Group races across the five days and the Stewards Cup, a prestigious six-furlong sprint handicap, contested annually on the final day.

You’ll find Goodwood racing odds for all those feature races and more from licensed and regulated horse racing betting sites on this page.

Glorious Goodwood Odds

Glorious Goodwood 2025 begins on Tuesday 29 July and runs until Saturday 2 August on the Sussex Downs.

Bettors can find odds for each and every race at Glorious Goodwood using our live odds tracker, which pulls in odds from online bookmakers and displays the best prices for each runner.

The Goodwood horse racing odds above are live and updated in real time, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest prices.

Glorious Goodwood Races Guide

Glorious Goodwood Day 1

A fabulous five days of action begins on Tuesday, 29 July with the Group 2 Lennox Stakes. The feature on the opening day is the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes.

Contested over two miles, this race has seen some of the best stayers ever to have raced involved, including recent favourites such as the four-time winner, Stradivarius.

Glorious Goodwood Day 2

Day two takes place on Wednesday, 30 July and places an emphasis on speed. The traditional feature is the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, contested over one mile. First run in 1841, this race features the pick of the nation’s milers aged three and upwards.

In recent history, the brilliant Baaed won this race in 2022, while Frankel, who many believe to have been the greatest horse of them all, lifted the prize in both 2011 and 2012. There’s also a chance to see some stars of the future with the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes open to two-year-old speedsters.

Glorious Goodwood Day 3

Day three is Ladies Day. There’ll be some fabulous fashions to enjoy and the pick of the action on the track is the featured Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes over a mile and two furlongs.

This race was first run in 1840 and has been run over its current distance since 1911, while being promoted to Group 1 status in 1999. The magnificent Midday won this race three years in succession from 2009-2011 under jockey Tom Queally.

The Richmond Stakes is another classy Group 2 sprint race for two-year-olds over six furlongs. We’ll have all the Goodwood odds from online bookmakers and betting apps for the Nassau Stakes, the Richmond Stakes, plus all the other races on day three.

Glorious Goodwood Day 4

Day four at Goodwood puts speed front and centre again. The feature race is the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, worth over £170,000 to the winner.

This five-furlong sprint has featured many of the fastest horses ever to have raced, including the wonderful Battaash, who won the race in four successive years from 2017 to 2020, under jockey Jim Crowley.

The supporting cast on Friday isn’t bad either, with bettors able to find Goodwood odds for the Coral Golden Mile and the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Glorious Goodwood Day 5

The curtain comes down on Glorious Goodwood on Saturday, when the feature race is the Stewards’ Cup, a valuable big field sprint handicap over six furlongs.

This cavalry charge has proved an incredibly difficult race to win but the Michael Dods-trained Commanche Falls holds the rare distinction of winning it two seasons in succession, in 2021 and 2022.

Glorious Goodwood Odds Explained

The odds on each horse at Glorious Goodwood, just like at any other horse race meeting, are determined based on market confidence and not on predictions. Bookies will set the initial odds on a horse based on what they think its chance is of winning the race. The better the chance, the shorter the odds.

Those deemed less likely to win are priced accordingly, with bigger odds. Once the betting market has open, the odds then fluctuate according to market confidence, so if more people bet on a horse, its odds will shorten. If fewer people bet on a horse than the bookies expected, its odds can increase.

Ante-post odds are odds that bookies offer in advance of the day of the race. Just like odds offered by bookmakers on the day of the race, ante-post odds can also change frequently.

