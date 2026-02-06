Super Bowl LX takes place on February 8 as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off for the ultimate prize in American football at Levi's Stadium.

Six-time champions New England go up against the 2014 winners in a rematch of Super Bowl 49, and though the Pats won 28-24 in Phoenix in 2015, it’s the Seahawks who come into this one as favourites.

The Super Bowl is the showpiece event in US sport, as well as the biggest event in the NFL, making it one of the biggest betting events of the year – with $1.76bn expected to be wagered on this year’s game in the United States alone.

UK betting sites also have a keen interest in the game and have a history of producing Super Bowl betting offers. They’re likely to be busy again this year, with some big names already running free bet offers.

Ahead of the event in Santa Clara, we’ve produced a guide to the best offers on the market, with all the Super Bowl free bets on this page from licensed and regulated operators in the UK.

Super Bowl Free Bets

We’ve pulled together the best Super Bowl betting offers currently available on the UK market. We’ll be regularly updating this list as more offers are released by bookmakers in the run up to the Super Bowl.

Rank Bookmaker Super Bowl Free Bets 1 10Bet Bet £75, get a £10 free NFL bet. Opt in and wager £75 or more on American football at odds of evens or greater. In return, receive a £10 free bet. Offer can be claimed twice in a month. 2 Betano Bet £10, get £30 in free bets: Sign up with Betano and claim £30 in free bets to wager on the NFL and Super Bowl LX. Opt in to the NFL welcome offer, deposit and wager a minimum of £10 to unlock the free bets. 3 Coral Bet £10, get £50 in free bets. Sign up for Coral and wager a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on any sport to receive £50 in free bets, which can be wagered entirely on Super Bowl LX. 4 Midnite £20 in free NFL bets. Join Midnite’s free bets club to receive up to £20 in free bets each week. Meet the minimum requirements for each element of the free bets club by wagering on the NFL or any sport to claim the full £20. 5 Betfred Bet £10, get £50 in free bets. New customers who sign up and bet £10 can get £50 in free bets (3 x £10 sports free bets & 2 x £10 acca free bets), which can be wagered entirely on the NFL. 6 Ladbrokes Bet £5, get £30 in free bets. New customers can grab £30 in free Super Bowl bets when they register and wager £5 on any sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. 7 QuinnBet Get up to £20 back in Super Bowl free bets. Get 10 per cent of your weekly losses back in free bets, up to a maximum refund of £20, when you place at least six bets during the course of a week.

Types of Super Bowl betting offers

There are several different types of NFL betting offers available for the Super Bowl, and bettors can expect to find the following promos on NFL betting sites:

Sign-up offers: Customers can get free NFL bets when opening an account with a betting site via a sign-up offer. Check which sports and bet types the free bets can be used on.

Bet and get: Meet the minimum wagering requirements set by a bookmaker to receive a free bet. For example, bet £10 at odds of evens or greater to unlock a £5 free NFL bet.

Money-back specials: Bookmakers will offer punters their money back if a wager doesn’t win. Several betting sites will give bettors a full or partial refund in free bets if one leg of their NFL accumulator or bet builder doesn’t win.

Enhanced odds: Enhanced odds and price boosts are simply Super Bowl odds that have been improved (or enhanced). Bookmakers may choose to boost the price of an individual bet or improve the odds on a bet builder.

Early payout: Several NFL betting sites will settle wagers on the match result early if one team goes a certain number of points ahead. Bets are settled as winners, regardless of the final outcome.

Key terms and conditions for Super Bowl betting offers

All Super Bowl free bet offers will come with T&Cs that bettors need to be aware of when taking part. Punters need to consider the following:

Odds requirements: Check to see if there are minimum odds requirements for both the qualifying bet and any free Super Bowl bets.

Free bet types: Check to see what type of free bet will be credited to you. Some bookmakers limit Super Bowl free bets to bet builders, accumulators or certain markets.

Minimum deposit and wager: Be sure to meet the minimum deposit and wagering requirements for any offer. Failure to do so will make you ineligible for your chosen NFL betting offer.

Time limits: Punters should check to see when any qualifying bets need to be placed by to qualify for a Super Bowl offer. It’s also advisable to be aware of how long any free bets are valid for, as this can vary from bookmaker to bookmaker.

Responsible Gambling

Betting can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of free bets for Super Bowl LX, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino apps, poker sites, bingo sites or any other type of betting site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.