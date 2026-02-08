BetVictor betting sign up offer: 50/1 odds Patriots or 30/1 odds Seahawks to Win Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX this Sunday, with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line at Levi's Stadium.

The match serves up a replay of the 2014 Super Bowl, which was narrowly won by the Patriots, who are now the joint-most successful team in NFL history. However, it’s the Seahawks to enter LX as the favourites.

And ahead of the biggest event on the US sporting calendar, betting sites are running a raft of special Super Bowl offers, with BetVictor running an enhanced odds promo for Sunday.

The BetVictor offer is a simple enhanced odds betting offer, offering odds of 50/1 for the Patriots to win Super Bowl or 30/1 for the Seahawks, with users simply needing to pick their winner. Both sets of odds are significantly better than market prices of 2/1 and 2/5 respectively, with winnings paid out as cash and free bets.

This BetVictor sign up offer is open to new customers based in the UK only, while it cannot be used in conjunction with other BetVictor offers – to help readers out, we’ve provided further detail on the offer in the guide below.

What is the BetVictor Super Bowl betting offer?

The latest BetVictor sign-up offer is an enhanced odds offer that gives new users 50/1 odds for the Patriots to win the Super Bowl or 30/1 odds for the Seahawks to win. The offer is available ahead of the Super Bowl on February 8 (until 11.30pm).

New customers simply need to sign up using the links in this article before opting in to the offer and making a minimum deposit of £5.

Once bettors have completed their first deposit, they simply need to stake £1 in cash on either team to win the Super Bowl at the normal price. They’ll get 50/1 odds on the Patriots and 30/1 odds on the Seahawks, with any winnings credited post-bet.

Bettors will receive a payout at the normal odds, while the rest of the 50/1 odds or 30/1 odds will be paid out in BetVictor free bets to use on the sportsbook.

How to claim the BetVictor betting sign up offer

Step 1: Sign up at BetVictor (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £5.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the “Offers” tab.

Step 4: Place a maximum £1 bet at the normal price on Patriots to win the Super Bowl (2/1) or Seahawks to win Super Bowl (2/5).

Step 5: If your chosen team wins the Super Bowl, you’ll win free bets plus a cash payout at the odds of the initial stake.

Step 6: Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up in free bets to reflect 50/1 or 30/1 odds.

Key terms to remember

Below, we’ve summarised the key terms of the BetVictor enhanced odds offer, though remember to read the full T&Cs on the website:

Offer available until 23:30 UK time on 8 February 2026.

Maximum stake of £1.

Paid in cash plus free bets.

Free bet portion expires in 7 days.

No wagering requirements on rewards.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Why this is one of the best betting offers for Super Bowl

There are plenty of NFL betting offers for the Super Bowl ahead of America’s showcase sporting event this Sunday.

The game in Santa Clara is eagerly anticipated as usual, and it serves up a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, where New England won on a goal-line interception.

The enhanced odds of 50/1 for the Pats or 30/1 for the Seahawks are great value for either team to win. The Seahawks have won all three meetings between the teams since, including a narrow victory in the 2024 season. However, the Patriots have 6-5 record in the Super Bowl, while Seahawks are 1-2, including defeat in Super Bowl XLIX.

In terms of the BetVictor enhanced odds offer itself, it provides a quick sign-up and opt-in process that is a simple alternative to some more complicated promos, while the required £5 deposit and £1 initial stake should suit all bettors, no matter their bankroll.

Overall, the offer provides a simple alternative to some more complicated promos ahead of the game, with a lack of wagering on free bet winnings meaning it’s also easier to claim any winnings.

Why choose BetVictor?

BetVictor is one of the standout sportsbooks in the UK with a longstanding reputation for providing quality and excellent service for customers.

It is a trusted brand that is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, with a mobile-friendly offering and an easy KYC process for users.

BetVictor has a focus on enhanced odds promotions and user-friendly UI, making an enjoyable experience for players.

Responsible Gambling

Betting can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

If you’re planning on claiming Super Bowl betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino apps, poker sites, bingo sites or any other type of betting site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

