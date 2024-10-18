A large section of UK sports fans has fallen head over heels with the NFL and what the Americans call football.

Regular season games being staged in London, the ability to watch every game on multiple platforms and social media coverage have helped the NFL’s popularity levels in the UK far exceed its previous heyday in the late 1980s.

And it’s an increasingly important market for UK betting sites too with plenty of viewers keen to add to the entertainment by betting online on their favoured NFL markets.

We’ve provided a breakdown of the best NFL betting sites, according to various categories, as well as NFL betting tips and other relevant information to help you bet on America’s most popular sport.

Best NFL betting sites UK

NFL betting site Best feature Betway Free bets Kwiff Odds boosts NetBet Bet builders Unibet Live streaming Bet365 Player props Ladbrokes NFL betting app BoyleSports NFL accumulators

Here are our picks for the best NFL betting sites in their respective categories. Read on to find out why we’d recommend these bookmakers to NFL bettors.

Best NFL betting site for odds boosts: Kwiff

Kwiff is the best NFL betting site for odds boosts thanks to their unique ‘supercharged’ odds feature that can randomly boost NFL bet payouts.

Kwiff can also supercharge the odds on your NFL accumulator once per weekend, and their NFL Acca Insurance promotion means that bettors who wager £5 on an acca comprising four legs or more at minimum odds of 3/4 will get their stake back in free bets if one leg of their accumulator lets them down.

NFL bettors can also get a £20 surprise bet each week through Kwiff’s Sports Reward Club. To qualify, punters will need to place five bets of £20 or more on any sport. For those looking to bet smaller stakes, punters can also earn a £10 surprise bet or a £5 surprise bet.

Kwiff pros Kwiff cons Great range of NFL acca offers Not as many NFL match markets as competitors Comprehensive NFL stat packs for each game Good chance of earning a surprise bet or having your odds supercharged

Best NFL betting site for accumulators: BoyleSports

BoyleSports is ideal for NFL accumulator bets, as they offer a range of ‘Acca Reward’ options.

Customers can choose one of the Acca Rewards, either Acca Insurance or Acca Boost, when they place an NFL acca bet featuring at least three selections with minimum odds of 1/5.

Acca Insurance means Boylesports will give punters their stake back, up to a maximum of £20, if one leg of their acca lets them down.

The Acca Boost will boost any profits from winning accumulators, ranging from a three per cent lift for winning trebles to 100 per cent for 14 folds or bigger.

BoyleSports also rewards punters with one free £5 acca for every five accumulators they place.

They provide other NFL offers too, with punters receiving an early payout if the team they back go 14 points clear, or a quarter of their stake back on NFL bet builders.

If that wasn’t enough to make our list of the best online NFL betting sites, there are regular odds boosts on match markets too.

BoyleSports pros BoyleSports cons Early payouts on NFL match bets No live streaming Regular odds boosts on a range of markets Lots of options for accumulator bettors

Best NFL betting site for bet builders: NetBet

NetBet is the go-to site for NFL bet builders. They are one of only a handful of NFL betting sites to offer the bet builder feature, which allows you to combine wagers from the same game into a single bet.

You can earn free bets by placing NFL bet builders too. They regularly offer a free bet if you place a £5 bet builder on a selected game with at least three selections and minimum combined odds of 3/1.

NetBet’s Bet Builder Quick Bets feature allows users to select prefabricated bet builders to add to their bet slip.

In addition, NetBet run a bet £10, get £30 in free bets sign up offer with the free bets eligible to spend on NFL wagers.

NetBet pros NetBet cons Huge range of NFL markets Maximum of six selections for each bet builder Lots of NFL facts and figures for each game NFL bet builder offers

Best NFL betting site for live streaming: Unibet

Several NFL betting sites offer live streaming, but Unibet came out on top among live betting sites for watching the NFL on their desktop or betting app.

You’ll find the majority of games available to watch on Unibet every Sunday, giving punters the options to watch and bet, or switch between games as they keep an eye on their pre-game wagers.

Overall, Unibet’s streaming service enhances the in-play betting experience for NFL fans.

Unibet stream over 40,000 events each year on their desktop and mobile app, including the majority of NFL games, and it’s their experience when presenting live streams that gives them the edge over their rival UK NFL betting sites.

Unibet pros Unibet cons Live streaming and in-play betting offered on nearly every NFL game Large wagering requirements attached to sign up bonus 25 per cent profit boost on NFL bet builders Highly rated mobile app

Best NFL betting site for free bets: Betway

Betway is a top choice for free bets on NFL games, thanks to a sizeable welcome offer and regular promotions.

Betway’s Free Bets Club allows bettors to earn free bets by placing regular NFL bets. To earn a £10 free bet each week, NFL punters must opt in to the promotion and wager £25 or more on accumulators.

The company offer a large number of markets to bet on for each NFL match, many of which feature game-specific specials.

Lastly, the #BetYourWay tool allows punters to come up with unique NFL wagers and have Betway price them up.

Betway pros Betway cons £10 free bet available each week to NFL bettors Can’t complete sign up offer by wagering on the NFL Great range of NFL specials #BetYourWay tool allows NFL bettors to get creative

Best NFL betting site for player props: Bet365

Bet365 is the best betting site for NFL player prop bets, with an extensive range of markets for player performance wagers.

Bet365 have more player prop markets than most NFL betting sites, with a variety of player prop bets available, such as total passing, receiving and rushing yards for players, various touchdown scorer options, total tackles, and more.

The company also offer an NFL accumulator profit boost and an early payout promotion on NFL games, settling match bets as winners should one team go 17 points clear in a contest.

NFL bettors who like to focus on player props may be interested in bet365’s NFL fantasy game, where they can put together a team each week that they think will perform well and compete against other punters for big cash prizes.

Finally, new customers can use the £30 in free bets they receive when joining up to wager on American football.

Bet365 pros Bet365 cons Live streaming available on NFL games Need to land a 20-fold acca to claim full acca boost Access to a large number of NFL fantasy games Regularly have the best prices on NFL markets

Best NFL betting app: Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is considered the best NFL betting app, with positives including the app’s ease of use, speed, and features all helping it stand out from other betting apps.

The app is highly rated by users, scoring 4.4 out of 5 on Google Play and 4.6 on the App Store, and features seamless integration of features from the desktop site, with the addition of special mobile-only promotions for NFL betting.

As well as a strong mobile app, Ladbrokes has a track record for doubling the odds on numerous bets for each NFL game, particularly the ones in prime time slots. Ladbrokes will also regularly boost the price for pre-selected accumulators.

The company gives users one odds boost token per day that can be used to wager on any NFL market, should a punter choose.

Popular NFL betting markets

There are now hundreds of different betting options available on NFL betting sites. Here’s a selection of the more popular markets:

Match winner: The most simple market to understand. All you are doing here is wagering on who you think will win the match. These are often offered as ‘moneyline’ bets – an American term used in place of ‘match winner’.

The most simple market to understand. All you are doing here is wagering on who you think will win the match. These are often offered as ‘moneyline’ bets – an American term used in place of ‘match winner’. Points total: NFL betting sites give you the option to bet on the total number of points scored in a game. Bookmakers will usually set a number, say 48.5 points, and punters will back over or under that many points. The best NFL betting sites will provide alternate total points totals and team points total markets to bet on.

NFL betting sites give you the option to bet on the total number of points scored in a game. Bookmakers will usually set a number, say 48.5 points, and punters will back over or under that many points. The best NFL betting sites will provide alternate total points totals and team points total markets to bet on. Handicap betting : Otherwise known as betting the spread in the US, handicap bets see bookmakers give one team a virtual handicap. If they still win once this handicap is applied, you win your bet. For example, you may bet on the Miami Dolphins, who have a handicap of -10. If the Dolphins win the match 30-17, your bet would win as the score is 20-17 with the handicap applied. Were the final score 25-17, or Miami lost, your bet would lose.

: Otherwise known as betting the spread in the US, handicap bets see bookmakers give one team a virtual handicap. If they still win once this handicap is applied, you win your bet. For example, you may bet on the Miami Dolphins, who have a handicap of -10. If the Dolphins win the match 30-17, your bet would win as the score is 20-17 with the handicap applied. Were the final score 25-17, or Miami lost, your bet would lose. Touchdown scorers: Punters can back a player to score a touchdown any time in an NFL match, or if they want to take a bigger price, they can back that player to score the first or last TD in a game.

Punters can back a player to score a touchdown any time in an NFL match, or if they want to take a bigger price, they can back that player to score the first or last TD in a game. Player props: Prop betting has become big business for NFL betting sites and you can now wager on a huge number of statistics-based bets. These bets usually take the form of backing the over or under on a specific stat related to a player. For example, a bookmaker might set a quarterback’s passing yards line at 285.5 yards for a game. If you back him to throw over that amount and he throws for 300 yards, your bet will win. If you backed him to throw under 285.5 yards and he passes for 300 yards, your bets will lose.

Overall, the best NFL betting sites will offer a huge range of match markets, including quarter and half-specific bets, as well as a good selection of season-long markets, also known as futures markets, so punters can bet on everything from the Super Bowl winner to which team will have the worst record in the league.

Responsible gambling

If you decide you want to start betting on the NFL, always remember to gamble responsibly. Gambling is a form of entertainment, and users need to always remain in control of their budget. Never wager more than you can afford.

The top NFL betting sites will offer a full suite of responsible gambling tools to help users ensure that their gambling remains under control. Such tools include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Best NFL betting sites: In summary

While we have endeavoured to run through the best NFL betting sites, it is important to remember that the NFL betting sites that are suitable for you will depend on personal preferences. Remember, there is no ‘certain’ best choice among UK NFL betting sites.

Importantly, all the NFL betting options we have mentioned are sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, who uphold bookmakers to the highest standards of fairness.

Study all the information above before making a decision on the NFL betting sites for you and remember to check back regularly to see if our rankings have changed.

NFL betting sites FAQs

Do NFL bets include overtime?

Bet365 and Ladbrokes do include overtime unless stated otherwise, as do most other NFL betting sites. However, remember that overtime does not count on quarter-specific or half-specific markets. Examples include first-quarter handicaps or half-winner, though they will be clearly marked on your chosen site.

How to bet on the NFL?

Most UK betting sites offer NFL betting, so it’s about finding the right site for you. As a beginner, it is important to wager on markets you understand, so it can be better to start on more simple markets, such as the match winner or a certain player to score a touchdown.

What is the moneyline in NFL betting?

The moneyline is the term used in US betting language to talk about the match odds. For example, in an upcoming match between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, the moneyline could be 23/20 for the Bills and 8/11 for the Dolphins, meaning the latter is the favourite. With moneyline bets, you are simply betting on the winner.