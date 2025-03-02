Best Handicap Bookmakers: Where To Place Handicap Bets Online

With punters constantly looking for different ways to find value in sports betting markets, handicap betting has become an increasingly popular way to bet on sport.

Betting sites now offer a range of handicap betting options on a variety of sports, so customers can find value even in the most one-sided of events.

And due to this increasing popularity, we’ve compiled a guide to handicap bookmakers, including how the concept works, the best sports to use it on and some of the best handicap bookies on the market.

What are handicap bookmakers?

Handicap bookmakers are betting websites and apps that offer a range of handicap betting markets designed for experienced bettors.

Handicap betting is more common among experienced punters, who understand both the handicap rules and have expert knowledge of the teams in question.

What is handicap betting?

So, what are handicap bets?

As with all betting, one team is designated the favourite and the other the underdog. This is represented with a numerical value where the favourite is a minus and the underdog a positive value.

With handicap bets, the favourite must beat the value of the underdog by one goal or point (etc.) or more for the wager on the favourite to win. Bets on the underdog will win, if that team or player wins the game or if the favourite fails to overcome the handicap.

As an example, say a bettor chooses a two-way handicap in a game between Manchester City and Manchester United, where City have a value of -2 and United +2.

For a wager on City to win, City must win by three goals or more. For a bet on United to win they must avoid defeat by one goal, or draw or win the game. If City beat United by two goals, your stake will be returned.

A three-way handicap bet includes the draw, opening the possibility of betting on the draw. In our example, if you were to bet on the draw and City beat United by two goals, you would win the bet. However, this bet removes the possibility of your stake being returned if your bet fails.

When trying out handicap betting, you will often see two ‘types’ of handicap mentioned – European and Asian.

European handicap uses whole numbers and allows for draws. This is as in the example above.

Asian handicap uses fractional numbers and eliminates the possibility of a draw. In our example, City would have a value of -1.5 and United +1.5. Using these metrics, it removes the draw and makes the value of the odds stronger than betting on the European handicap.

Best handicap bookies

Below, we have briefly reviewed the top operators that offer handicap betting through their desktop sites and betting apps.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the standout handicap betting websites. It offers both traditional handicap betting and asian handicap betting with a huge amount of alternate lines available on football.

You’ll also find handicap betting available for sports including tennis, rugby and others.

It has outstanding value across the board with its odds, and new customers can use the Bet365 bonus code to claim the welcome offer worth up to £30 in free bets.

BetVictor

BetVictor are one of the most trusted and reliable bookmakers on the market, and they deliver a wide range of handicap betting options.

Users can find two-way and three-way handicap betting options as well as the Asian handicap.

BetVictor has excellent prices available on its handicap betting odds, and new customers can unlock the welcome offer using the BetVictor bonus code to claim £40 in bonuses.

Unibet

Unibet has one of the best products for handicap betting online. For football, it has a wide range of lines for traditional handicap betting and Asian lines, and there’s plenty of variation.

Unibet also has a good range of markets for other sports, and competitive value on its handicap betting odds.

New customers can use the Unibet sign up offer to claim £40 in bonuses for registering online.

Betfred

Betfred is quality handicap betting site for football and other sports. Users have a wealth of options for betting on the handicap and Asian handicap, with numerous alternate lines available.

As one of the best rugby bookmakers on the market, you can expect a great experience with rugby handicap betting on Betfred.

New customers can also claim one of the best welcome offers around using the Betfred promo code to claim up to £50 in free bets online.

Betano

Betano are one of the best new bookmakers on the UK market. Using BV Gaming, Betano has access to its impressive catalogue of markets and odds for handicap betting or Asian handicap betting.

It’s not only football where it impresses as it also offers impressive options for handicap betting on basketball and the NFL among others.

New users can use the Betano bonus code to claim £40 in free bets.

Best sports for handicap betting

The sports below are the most popular for betting with handicap betting markets:

Football: Football is the most popular sport for handicap betting, with huge numbers of handicap lines available through football bookmakers for major competitions and lesser-known league around the world.

Basketball: In US sports, handicap betting is sometimes referred to as ‘point spread betting’, which is essentially a handicap bet towards the underdog. If the ‘spread’ is 10-14 points, you would be betting on the favourite winning by that range of points.

NFL: The spread is also a huge part of NFL betting given the value of moneyline bets is often not as valuable. NFL bookies have a wide range of options, including alternate spreads for punters in search of value and great odds.

Tennis: Tennis lends itself perfectly for handicap betting, such as sets and game handicap bets. There are a wealth of options available from tennis bookmakers, including in-play handicap betting.

Tips for successful handicap betting

Below, we’ve shared a few general tips for using handicap bookies:

Understand handicap betting: Handicap betting should be used by experienced bettors who are familiar with the rules of handicap betting. Unless you have a solid understanding of the rules and the permutations of your bet, avoid placing these wagers or use lower stakes to build familiarity with the process.

Research: Research team form, player injuries and head-to-head records. Looking at past matches and statistics is a good way to influence handicap bets. Always consider these options before betting as you may see something that the bookies have overlooked, particularly if you’re a fan of a team.

Odds: Compare handicap odds across different sites for the best value. You should always get optimum value on your handicap bets before lodging your bet online.

Promotions and bonuses for handicap betting

Below are the two main promotions that are offered on handicap bookmakers:

Enhanced Odds: Handicap markets are not widely available with this promotion, but look out for US sports. The handicap is more commonly used in sports such as the NBA and NFL.

Free Bets: Free bets are widely available to use on handicap bets, although bets unlocked via a welcome offer may have to be used on certain sports and markets. Check the terms and conditions before using your free bets on handicap bets.

Choosing the best handicap betting site for you

Below, we’ve discussed a range of criteria that punters should take into account when choosing the best handicap betting sites for them.

Licensing: Our recommended handicap bookies are licensed by the UKGC.

Value: Pick a handicap betting site with the best odds available. Our recommended operators all offer outstanding value.

Range: Ensure that your chosen handicap betting site covers all the bases when it comes to markets for both European and Asian handicap bets.

Usability: The best handicap bookmaker websites offer a seamless wagering experience.

App: Betting apps should offer a sound experience on Apple and Android, allowing bettors to bet anywhere and anytime.

Welcome offer: Look for the betting site with the best welcome offer, ensuring you receive free bets and more. Check the terms and conditions as free bets may only be eligible for certain betting markets.

Promotions: Promotions should be readily available for existing customers to use.

Payment options: Ensure your chosen handicap betting site offers a wide range of payment methods to reflect modern transactions.

Responsible gambling

Betting is never a surefire way to make money. It can easily become addictive, so be sure to take precautions to remain in control of your budget and your time.

Safe betting websites will have tools such as deposit and loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion to give users more control.

If you have concerns over your gambling, seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

Handicap betting FAQs

What are the best handicap betting sites on the market?

Our recommended best handicap bookies include Bet365, BetVictor, Betano, Unibet and Betfred.

What’s the difference between the European handicap and Asian handicap?

Asian handicap betting sites offer fractional numbers and eliminate the possibility of a draw, meaning that the value of the odds is stronger than betting on the European handicap.

Are handicap betting websites safe?

All of our recommended sites are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, meaning that they are safe to use and themselves use the latest security software.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.