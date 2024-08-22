Sports betting has never been more accessible than it is today, with dozens of betting sites offering thousands of markets on every sport.

And though traditional methods of betting remain exceptionally popular, more niche bet types have steadily grown in popularity due to the unprecedented access punters now have via online bookmakers.

Handicap betting – when bookies give one team or player a virtual head start or deficit, so the punter is betting on that team to win or lose after the handicap has been applied - has long been mainstream in betting, particularly when wagering on US sports.

But the spin-off from handicap betting, the Asian handicap, was less well known until the advent of online betting.

For those asking what is an Asian handicap, they are a handicap bet where no draws are possible, with the possibility of split handicaps meaning that you cover more bases when making your bet.

Below, we’ve compiled all the information you need to understand Asian handicap betting.

What is an Asian handicap bet?

An Asian handicap is a form of handicap betting in which the possibility of a draw is removed, reducing the match to just two possible outcomes.

As with any handicap bet, one team receives an advantage or disadvantage to level the playing field, giving one team a virtual deficit to overcome.

That team starts the match with that value added or subtracted from the starting score – you are betting on which team will win with the handicap taken into account.

Asian handicap bets eliminate the possibility of a handicap draw, as teams are given a half-handicap advantage, such as +4.5. Therefore, after the handicap has been applied there is no possibility of a tie.

How does an Asian handicap work?

Asian handicaps are similar to no-draw handicap betting, in that no draws are possible. You can choose to give a deficit or an advantage to the favourite or the underdog, though the odds vary accordingly – for example, there is no point using an Asian handicap to give a virtual advantage to the heavy favourite, as the odds will be very short.

Put simply, as with normal handicap bets, this deficit/advantage will be taken away or added to the final score of the team or player you bet on.

Here’s an example of a typical Asian handicap football market:

Handicap bet Odds Man City (-1.5) 29/20 Man City (-1) 19/20 Man Utd (+1) 17/20

If you bet on Man City -1.5, 1.5 goals will be taken off the final goal tally that City score. If, after this virtual reduction, Man City still win, your bet is a winner. For example, if City won 3-1 in real life, even with the deficit of your handicap bet, they would have won 1.5-1.

The reverse is true if you bet on United at +1. If United were to win when you add their virtual advantage to their real-life score, then you win the bet. So, if the match finished 1-1, your bet would take it to 2-1, giving you a win.

The same logic can be applied to bets with quarter numbers too.

Advantages of Asian handicap betting

An obvious advantage to handicap betting is that it often offers better odds, particularly when betting on favourites.

Another main difference between Asian handicap and traditional handicap betting is that the removal of the possibility of a draw increases the punter’s chances of winning. This mean means that you can win even if your team doesn’t.

In addition, if you use split odds, the draw allows customers to regain their stake.

This format offers better value in some scenarios compared to traditional 1X2 betting, especially if the fixture has one overwhelming favourite or underdog. In addition, you can find value when an underdog or favourite is under or over-rated.

Types of Asian handicap bets

As well as the more ‘traditional’ types of Asian handicap bets explained above, Asian handicap betting also offers the possibility of split handicaps. A split handicap is where your selection can have one handicap that is a whole number and one that is a half number. Your stake is applied equally between the two handicaps – for example, a £1 bet would be 50p on each handicap.

Imagine a football betting site offered these odds: Manchester City (-1, -1.5) vs Manchester United (+1, +1.5).

City need to win the match by two clear goals in order to win here. If they win by one goal, they lose the -1.5 market and draw the -1 market, so half your stake is returned. If City lose, United obviously win both handicaps.

Asian handicap vs. Traditional handicap

Asian handicap betting is very similar to traditional handicap betting, with the main difference being that Asian handicap betting offers handicaps in smaller increments – for example, -1.5 or +0.5. As explained earlier, an Asian handicap 0.5 handicap would mean that your team would receive a deficit or advantage of 0.5 goals.

Another difference between Asian handicap and handicap betting is that with Asian handicaps, there is no possibility of a draw, giving the punter better odds and a more likely outcome of a win depending on the wager.

As mentioned above, Asian handicaps also offer split handicaps as a choice for punters.

Asian Handicap in Football Betting

So what is Asian handicap in football betting? Football betting sites offer handicaps on plenty of matches, with the handicaps designed to level the playing field in matches that have a clear favourite and underdog.

Betting sites offer incremental Asian handicaps at odds that are far better value than traditional bets, especially in the type of game mentioned above. For example, the odds of Liverpool beating Ipswich may be 2/7 in a traditional win/loss bet, but a handicap of Liverpool -2 brings the odds to 13/5.

The fact that a draw is not possible in Asian handicap betting is another popular factor, as bettors have a higher chance of winning the bet or, at the very least in the case of split handicaps, having their stake returned if they don’t win.

Remember that there is potential value in an Asian handicap football bet if you do your research, especially if you can conclude that the team or specific player form has been undervalued by the bookie.

Asian handicap tips and strategies

Now that you’ve had the Asian handicap explained, below are some tips on placing such bets.

One of the main Asian handicap tips is to do your research before placing your bet. As mentioned above, there is potentially good value to be found in certain markets, especially in cases where the bookie may have under or over-estimated a team’s form, for example.

This value can be used to your advantage, especially if you place a bet using split odds.

With this in mind, it goes without saying that one of the most simple tips is to research different betting apps and betting sites to see which ones offer the best value on your ‘chosen’ bet.

Remember that matches are never as black-and-white as the odds may suggest. Take into account team form, specific player form, which team is at home and as many other eventualities as possible. For example, do team ‘x’ regularly concede first? This could be pivotal to final outcomes.

Asian handicaps are occasionally excluded from offers and promotions, including offers for free bets, so it is worth checking if you’re planning on using any free bet tokens on an Asian handicap wager.

Above all, Asian handicap betting should be approached in a patient manner, with the knowledge that your bets are, in some respects, more susceptible to a wider range of factors than traditional bets.

Remember that Asian handicaps are usually meant for team sports or sports scored on points (for example tennis), and so they are rare to find on horse racing betting sites.

Responsible Gambling

Remember to never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, no matter your knowledge of the sport.

Sports betting can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget. Make use of responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.