The transfer window has entered its final week as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before Friday’s deadline.

The market closes on Friday night, and plenty of big stars are looking at uncertain futures with just days to go. That includes Raheem Sterling who, cast aside by Chelsea, has now been linked with a move to Manchester United in a swap deal for winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Telegraph.

Rather predictably, it’s set to be a busy end to the window at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea set to rekindle their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The player’s agent has given the Blues a fresh boost, with Romelu Lukaku ready to depart the other way and Napoli even lining up a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

That could clear the way for Erik ten Hag’s side to complete a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, while Liverpool are also set to complete their first signing under Arne Slot. A deal has been agreed for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, although the Georgia international and star of Euro 2024 is set to return to Valencia on loan for the season.

