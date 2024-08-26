Transfer news LIVE: Raheem Sterling linked with Manchester United as Chelsea target Jadon Sancho swap
There are just days to go before the deadline, so who can complete their last-minute business in the transfer market?
The transfer window has entered its final week as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before Friday’s deadline.
The market closes on Friday night, and plenty of big stars are looking at uncertain futures with just days to go. That includes Raheem Sterling who, cast aside by Chelsea, has now been linked with a move to Manchester United in a swap deal for winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Telegraph.
Rather predictably, it’s set to be a busy end to the window at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea set to rekindle their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The player’s agent has given the Blues a fresh boost, with Romelu Lukaku ready to depart the other way and Napoli even lining up a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.
That could clear the way for Erik ten Hag’s side to complete a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, while Liverpool are also set to complete their first signing under Arne Slot. A deal has been agreed for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, although the Georgia international and star of Euro 2024 is set to return to Valencia on loan for the season.
Transfer news: Chelsea interested in Sancho-Sterling swap
Raheem Sterling looks set to leave Chelsea. Jadon Sancho seemingly does not fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. So could a swap deal between the clubs benefit both with just days to go before the transfer deadline?
According to the Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Chelsea are interested in exploring the option. Sancho has been linked with Juventus after he was left out of United’s squad for the second weekend in a row against Brighton on Saturday, although the 24-year-old did travel.
Sancho would fit Chelsea’s profile, but his wages at could be an issue. Sterling, however, is one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca has made it clear that the winger does not fit into his plans. Could Sterling find a home at Old Trafford?
What have been the most expensive Premier League deals of the window so far?
Premier League clubs have spent around £1.5bn so far this window – but which signings have been the most expensive?
Dominic Solanke is the single most expensive most in the Premier League, with a total value of around £65m.
In terms of sales, Julian Alvarez’s move from City to Atletico is the most expensive move of the entire window around the world, with sales of Joao Palhinha and Michael Olise (both to Bayern Munich) reaching £47m and £50m respectively.
Plenty of the most expensive deals this summer have been done between two Premier League clubs, including moves for Amadou Onana, Pedro Neto and Ian Maatsen.
Premier League’s biggest transfers so far:
Dominic Solanke – Bournemouth to Spurs – £65m
Leny Yoro – Lille to Manchester United – £59m
Pedro Neto – Wolves to Chelsea – £54m
Amadou Onana – Everton to Aston Villa – £50m
Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid to Chelsea – £46m
Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich to Manchester United – £42m
Georginio Rutter – Leeds to Brighton – £40m
Max Kilman – Wolves to West Ham – £40m
Ricardo Calafiori – Bologna to Arsenal – £38m
Ian Maatsen – Chelsea to Aston Villa – £37.5m
Saudi Arabia plotting big moves
News has broken this evening that Saudi Arabian clubs are attempting to make surprising moves in the summer window, with Al Ahli “progressing in talks with Manchester City for Joao Cancelo” according to Sky Sports.
The Saudi club are “hoping to pay just over £21m” for the Portuguese full-back, who is surplus to requirements at City.
More recently, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al Nassr – the side made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo – “have sent official bid to Paris Saint-Germain for Milan Skriniar”, with the “deal almost done” for the Slovenian centre-back.
“Despite proposals from Italy, Skriniar is now close to joining Al Nassr,” said the Italian.
Ilkay Gundogan feels like he’s ‘never been away’ after Man City homecoming
Ilkay Gundogan enjoyed his Manchester City homecoming and says it feels like he has never been away.
Last summer the 33-year-old brought the curtain down on seven medal-laden years at the Etihad Stadium, joining Barcelona on a free transfer after captaining the side to the treble.
Gundogan left as a club great and was received as such as the midfielder made his second debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win comeback win against promoted Ipswich.
How Ilkay Gundogan came to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – and what might come next
Ilkay Gundogan was the creator who became captain. Now he is the confidant who could become a coach. Pep Guardiola rarely re-signs players but he broke a personal rule to be reunited with the German. They are the neighbours who may be found side by side in a dugout in the future.
Gundogan was Guardiola’s first signing for Manchester City; should the manager leave when his contract expires next summer, he may prove his last, as well. But even then, their alliance could be renewed. They were separated for a year when Gundogan joined Barcelona. Perhaps it gave Guardiola a mole in the Catalan camp. Certainly each had a sounding board. And it meant that, when Gundogan mooted the idea of the summer’s most sensational comeback, he was confident of the answer.
“We were in touch throughout last year,” Gundogan said. “We had more than a couple of phone calls. I went to his childhood club and he’s still a big fan of FC Barcelona, he doesn’t make a secret out of it because he’s from there and it’s the club he loves.
“And when I put it out there, the idea, he loved it, and he said, ‘let’s try to do it’. From there, everything happened very quickly.”
Liverpool to complete first transfer under Arne Slot as £30m fee agreed for Euro 2024 star
Liverpool are set to make goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the first signing of the Arne Slot era after agreeing a fee of €35m (£30m) for the Georgia international.
Mamardashvili is poised to undergo a medical as he completes his move from Valencia, where the 23-year-old will return on loan for the remainder of the season.
It will leave Alisson as Slot’s first-choice goalkeeper for this season after the Brazilian, whose contract expires in 2026, rejected the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.
Mamardashvili starred for Georgia at Euro 2024 as his nation reached the knockout stages and a deal has been reached now with the future in mind, although Alisson is also open to extending his stay.
Victor Osimhen’s agent hands Chelsea transfer boost with statement on future
The agent of Victor Osimhen has said the striker’s future is “in Europe” amid reports that the Napoli forward will reject a move to Saudi Arabia.
The Nigeria international is set to depart Napoli this summer and reports in Italy suggest the club have received an offer of around £60m from Saudi side Al Ahli.
Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, with Napoli closing in on moves for Blues striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. Such deals would require Napoli receiving a fee for Osimhen.
But the 25-year-old’s agent, Roberto Calenda, took to Twitter/X to provide an update on his client’s future, which he insisted will not be in Saudi Arabia despite any offer sent to Napoli.
Charlie Patino leaves Arsenal for Deportivo
Arsenal academy graduate Charlie Patino has signed for Spanish second division outfit Deportivo.
Patino progressed through the Gunners’ youth-team after he joined the club in 2015 at the age of 11, but would only go on to play two times for the Premier League side.
After productive loan spells at Blackpool and Swansea, Patino, 20, has joined Deportivo on a permanent deal and signed a four-year contract with the Segunda Division club.
Man Utd latest
Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United and Burnley have agreed a permanent deal for midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.
Hannibal will have a medical today ahead of the deal being completed, but it is not yet known what the fee for the Tunisian will be. It had initially been thought that a loan with a buy option was the more likely outcome for a deal.
Fabrizio Romano adds that United “requested change as funds will be received earlier”, while the deal “will also include a sell-on clause”.
In other news, United have reportedly decided against trying to include Ben Chilwell in any potential deal for Jadon Sancho,
Manchester United youngster completes move
Burnley have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Hannibal Mejbri.
Sky Sports are reporting that Mejbri will have a medical today after he had gone into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.
