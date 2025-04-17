Thursday Acca Betting Tips: Football Predictions, Best Bets & 171/1 Accumulator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thursday’s Football Predictions

United to beat Lyon and BTTS - 9/4 Bet365

Dominic Solanke to score at any time 12/5 Betway

Bilbao to beat Rangers by one goal - 11/4 Bet365

Cole Palmer to score first v Legia Warsaw - 7/2 Betway

The fourfold pays over 171/1 with Betway

There are four British sides in action on Thursday, all looking to progress to the last four of their respective Uefa competitions.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers all have work to do in the Europa League, while Chelsea host Legia Warsaw in the Conference League at Stamford Bridge, leading 3-0 from the first leg.

United host Lyon with the tie nicely poised at 2-2, Spurs are away at Eintracht Frankfurt level at 1-1 after the first leg, while Rangers are away at Athletic Bilbao with the tie still goalless at the halfway stage.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from the four games that pays out at 171/1 with Betway and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Manchester United vs Lyon Prediction

(8pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+)

United could be in a very different position going into this one if it hadn’t been for two errors by goalkeeper Andre Onana away in France.

United defender Leny Yoro cancelled out Thiago Almada’s opener before Joshua Zirkzee gave the visitors the lead with just two minutes to go, only for Onana to make a second mistake and allow Rayan Cherki to equalise in added time.

The Cameroon international was left out of Sunday’s visit to Newcastle United, but he will start on Thursday after Altay Bayindir conceded four in United’s 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park.

Zirkzee won’t feature though, after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

In the past, you would expect United to take full advantage at home and secure their place in the last four, but Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for United this season.

They have lost nine times at home in all competitions, while Lyon have won four of their last five away matches, including in this competition when they beat FCSB 3-1 in Romania.

The Red Devils should still have enough to win the tie if they turn up on the night and do things right.

Thursday accumulator prediction 1: United to beat Lyon and BTTS - 9/4 Bet365

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Prediction

(8pm, TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+)

A goal from Pedro Porro earned Spurs a draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg a week ago, cancelling out Hugo Ekitike’s opener after just six minutes.

If Ange Postecoglou’s side are going to progress, they will have to do better than they did on Sunday, when they were beaten 4-2 at Wolves.

The only positives were the goals from Mathys Tel and Richarlison. It was Tel’s third Spurs goal and Richarlison’s first since January.

Another player due a goal is Dominic Solanke, who was last on the scoresheet at the beginning of January when he opened the scoring against Newcastle before his side were beaten 2-1 at home.

With both sides chasing the victory, it will be a more open game than it was seven days ago, and we expect Spurs to score.

Thursday accumulator prediction 2: Dominic Solanke to score at any time - 12/5 Betway

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Prediction

(8pm, TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+)

Rangers will be glad they came out of the first leg match at Ibrox unscathed after playing 77 minutes with 10 men after Robin Propper was sent off when VAR changed his yellow card to red for bringing down Inaki Williams.

As expected, the visitors dominated possession and chances but only managed three shots on target to Rangers' none.

That was he Gers’ only clean sheet in 12 games, and they have struggled defensively in recent weeks, conceding two or more in five of their last six matches.

Barry Ferguson’s side will be hoping history can play a big part on Thursday because on the last five occasions Bilbao have drawn the first leg of a major European tie, they’ve been eliminated.

You have to go way back to 1977 for the last time they went through after drawing the first leg, when they drew 1-1 with RWD Molenbeek and then 0-0 to go through on away goals.

It is going to be tough for a Rangers’ side short of confidence and betting sites are offering a huge 38/5 on them winning at the San Mames, the venue of this year’s final.

Thursday accumulator prediction 3: Bilbao to beat Rangers by one goal - 11/4 Bet365

Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

(8pm, TNT Sports 4 & Discovery+)

You’d like to think this tie is pretty much done and dusted with the hard work done on Poland seven days ago, and Chelsea have one foot in the semi-finals of the Conference League.

All three goals came in the second half as Tyrique George opened the scoring before Noni Madueke scored twice to take his tally for the season to 10 from 37 appearances for club and country.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won all nine of their full Conference League matches, scoring 32 and conceding just six, so it will be a big ask for a Warsaw side who sit fifth in their league table, 15 points behind the leaders Rakow Czestochowa.

Cole Palmer is without a goal since January 14th, when he scored the opening goal of a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and he’s yet to score in this competition so far.

This might be seen as the perfect game to boost his confidence, and you can get 7/2 on him scoring first or 9/2 to score two or more.

Thursday accumulator prediction 4: Cole Palmer to score first vs Legia Warsaw - 7/2 Betway

