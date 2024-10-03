Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Manchester United travel to Portugal to face Porto on Thursday evening in the second match of their 2024/25 Europa League campaign.

The Red Devils are under immense pressure after a humiliating 3-0 loss to Tottenham last week, with rumours circulating that Erik ten Hag has just two games to save his job – this fixture and the weekend’s match away to Aston Villa.

United began their Europa League campaign with a timid, worrying 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente, and they travel to northern Portugal to face a Porto side that sit second in the Primeira Liga, having won six of their seven league matches.

It’s set to be a tense affair at the Estádio do Dragão, and with an unsettled United likely without Kobbie Mainoo, who knows what may happen as these former Champions League winners meet in Europe’s second-string competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Porto vs Manchester United?

Porto vs Manchester United kicks off at 8pm BST tonight, Thursday 3 October, at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

How to watch

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

Porto have no new injury concerns after their straightforward 4-0 win over Arouca last weekend. However, attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira, on loan from Arsenal, is a major doubt after suffering a muscle injury in early September.

Summer signing Samu Omorodion will lead the line, with Galeno, Pepe and Vasco Sousa likely playing behind the striker.

Nico Gonzalez and Alan Varela will anchor the midfield, with Joao Mario, José Pedro, Nehuén Pérez and Francisco Moura the probable back four.

For United, Sunday’s nightmare against Spurs was made worse by the injury to Kobbie Mainoo, who limped off shortly after Fernandes’ red card. It is unknown how long the England international will be out for, but this game will certainly come too early.

In his absence, expect Casemiro or Christian Eriksen to return to the United side. Fernandes will likely start too, considering he has to sit out the next three league games.

In defence, expect ten Hag to line up with what seems like his preferred back five, with Dalot and Mazraoui as full-backs.

In attack, it may be time to start Rasmus Hojlund as ten Hag fights to save his job, with Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho likely to start on the wings.

Predicted line-ups

Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pedro, Perez, Moura; Varela, Gonzalez; Pepe, Sousa, Galeno; Omorodion.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Odds

Porto 17/10

Draw 9/5

Man Utd 13/10

Prediction

It is impossible to predict how United will play on any day, though expect a shaky and nervous performance after recent results and pressure. The fact that Porto fell to a loss against Bodo/Glimt does offer encouragement though, and ten Hag will likely rest fewer players than his Portuguese counterpart. Porto 1-1 Manchester United.

