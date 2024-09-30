Man Utd fixtures: What’s next for Erik ten Hag ahead of crunch week?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Erik ten Hag is set to remain in charge of Manchester United after calling for more time after the dismal defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

United have made their joint-worst start to a Premier League season after losing three of their first six games - including 3-0 defeats to Liverpool and Spurs at Old Trafford.

It means Ten Hag is back under pressure just weeks after United spoke to other managers in the summer before the club’s new football operations department triggered a one-year contract extension.

The Dutchman said he was not worried about his job after Gary Neville described United’s performance against Tottenham as “disgusting”.

“We are all on one page or in one boat together: the ownership, the staff and the players as well. I don’t have that concern,” Ten Hag said after the defeat to Spurs.

Ten Hag is set to be given United’s next two games, which are tough trips to Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

United’s visit to Villa Park comes on Sunday and is followed by the October international break, which could spell bad news for Ten Hag if results continue to go against him.

United return to host Brentford at Old Trafford on October 19 before a further two away games. Jose Mourinho will welcome his former side when United travel to Fenerbahce in the Europa League before Ten Hag’s team go to West Ham.

What looks to be a pivotal run for Ten Hag concludes with the last-16 of the Carabao Cup against Leicester City at Old Trafford before United host Chelsea on Sunday 3 November.