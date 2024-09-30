Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Gary Neville slammed an “absolutely disgusting” performance from Manchester United as Tottenham won 3-0 at Old Trafford to increase the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The dismal hosts fell to their third defeat of the Premier League campaign after just six games as captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for “serious foul play” late in the first half.

Tottenham, who led thanks to Brennan Johnson’s early goal, added two more after the break with Old Trafford emptying rapidly after Dominic Solanke’s third sealed all three points.

It meant there were barely any fans left to boo the team as United fell to successive 3-0 defeats at home in the Premier League, following Liverpool’s comfortable win at the start of the month.

Fernandes’ red card certainly helped Tottenham but Ange Postecoglou’s side were fully deserving of their victory and Neville said United’s performance with 11 men was even more concerning.

Ten Hag will be under more pressure ahead of trips to Porto and Aston Villa this week, after United made the decision to stick with the Dutchman this summer.

United needed a result after uninspiring draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente last week but they failed to convince and Neville was damning in his assessment.

"The big story today is that in that first half,” he said on Sky Sports. “You can’t say it came from nowhere because Manchester United have been inconsistent all season, but they have chosen to put in their very worst performance, their very worst possible showing.

“It was an absolutely disgusting performance in that first half in effort, quality, everything you want in a football team and there are going to be questions to answer for that group (of players) and the manager in the next week.”

Ten Hag is back under pressure after United’s poor start to the season ( Getty Images )

Neville had been scathing even before half time as he called United an “absolute disgrace” with his former team second best in all departments against Postecoglou’s sharp side.

He was also not impressed with Fernandes’ red card, which came after a knee-high lunge on James Maddison after losing his footing, but said it was the worst he had seem them under Ten Hag.

"It is not as bad as I initially thought, but it sums up Man United first half which has been an absolute disgrace. It’s one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag - and that is saying something. It is really bad."

During his early co-commentator duties, Neville had lamented: "It has been as bad as it gets - no urgency, no life in them.

"United have all the bodies back there, but they may as well be statues or mannequins. Tottenham are just cutting through at will. Manchester United in this first half-hour are really bad. The crowd aren’t engaged at all."