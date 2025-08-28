Premier League betting offer: 40/1 Leeds to win vs Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parimatch is running a Premier League special for Leeds United’s home match against Newcastle on Saturday evening, with new customers able to place a £1 bet on Leeds to beat the Magpies that pays out at 40/1 in cash and free bets.

The offer is a simple enhanced odds offer with odds of 40/1, which is significantly better than the market price, which is as low as 9/4 with some football betting sites.

The offer is open to UK customers only, and cannot be used in conjunction with other offers such as the Parimatch welcome offer.

Below, we’ve provided a quick guide to Parimatch’s Premier League betting offer, including how to access it, key terms and relevant information on offers such as Premier League free bets.

What Is the Parimatch Leeds vs Newcastle Betting Offer?

Parimatch’s Premier League betting offer is a simple enhanced odds offer, providing odds of 40/1 on Leeds to win rather than the standard market odds of 9/4.

The offer requires a minimum deposit of £5, and users must back “Leeds to win” in the Leeds vs Newcastle betting market.

If the hosts win the Premier League clash at Elland Road, you win at 40/1. Winning punters get paid out at 9/4 price with the rest of the funds made up of free bets.

How to Claim the Parimatch Offer

Below, we have provided step-by-step instructions on how to claim this Premier League betting offer:

Step 1: Sign up at Parimatch (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £5.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the “Offers” tab.

Step 4: Place a maximum £1 bet on Leeds to win vs Newcastle at the outright price.

Step 5: If Leeds win, you’ll receive a payout in free bets plus cash.

Step 6: Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up in free bets to reflect 40/1.

Key Terms to Remember

In this section, we have provided a brief bullet-point summary of the key terms of the Parimatch offer. However, remember to check the full T&Cs on the Parimatch website before opting in.

The offer is available until 17:30 UK time on August 30 2025.

The maximum stake is £1.

Any winnings are paid in cash at normal odds, with the rest paid in free bets to reflect the enhanced odds.

The free bet portion expires in 7 days.

There are no wagering requirements on free bets.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Why Parimatch betting offer stands out

Parimatch is one of the standout new betting sites on the market and through their betting sponsorship with Leeds United they are offering valuable betting sign up offers and other free bet offers for wagering on the Whites this season.

Parimatch is fully licensed in the UK, and is regulated by the UKGC.

In terms of the offer, 40/1 odds for betting on Leeds to beat Newcastle is fairly generous given Leeds’ victory over Everton on the opening day too. Newcastle are without Alexander Isak due to his standoff with the club, while the Magpies also have a number of notable absentees due to suspension and injuries, with Anthony Gordon suspended and key midfielders Joelinton and Sandro Tonali expected to miss out.

Users only need to deposit £5 to take part, with a £1 outlay on the Leeds win market – making the offer ideal for those who prefer low stakes – while there is a quick sign-up and opt-in process.

There is no wagering requirement on free bet winnings, meaning you can withdraw cash part of your winnings immediately, while any successful cash earnings from free bets can be withdrawn.

Customers are unlikely to receive better value Premier League odds through other sign up offers from mainstream bookies, making the Parimatch offer an interesting proposition.

Why Choose Parimatch?

There are several reasons why would-be customers might choose Parimatch. Most importantly, it is licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring a safe and fair experience for all players.

As a company, Parimatch is one of the newest developing sportsbooks in the UK, operated by BV Gaming. It offers a trusted brand, with mobile-friendly website and app offerings as well as an easy KYC process.

As a bookmaker, Parimatch focuses on enhanced odds promotions and providing a user-friendly website and positive overall user experience.

As an extension of this, the site offers a great range of markets on a variety of sports, as well as a solid range of promotions for existing customers.

Finally, Parimatch is committed to safer gambling, and provides the full suite of responsible gambling tools in a dedicated, easy-to-find tab on its desktop site and app.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by Premier League betting offers or casino bonuses, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps and, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.