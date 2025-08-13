Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League Specials betting tips

Liverpool to be top at Christmas - 2/1 Bet365

Mo Salah to register the most assists - 3/1 Bet365

David Raya to win the Golden Glove - 5/4 Bet365

The Premier League returns in August as the country’s top sides once again battle out for the title, survival and European football across the span of the next nine months.

England’s top flight remains one of the most popular football leagues on the planet, with plenty of interest from fans around the world, and betting sites are preparing for the new season with a range of Premier League betting markets.

While the usual debates will rage on regarding title contenders, the battle for top four and the fight to avoid relegation, betting sites regularly put together special markets both before and during the new season, with Premier League odds on markets including the golden glove, the top assister, teams to be top at Christmas and plenty more.

And ahead of the new season beginning this month, we’ve picked out our favourite three special markets available across football betting sites, with odds on Liverpool to be top at Christmas, Mo Salah to register the most assists and David Raya to win the Golden Glove, with a three-fold acca paying out at 27/1 with Bet365 in the latest Premier League odds.

Premier League specials betting: Liverpool to set early pace

Liverpool enter the 2025/26 season as the favourites in the Premier League winner odds to retain the trophy they won at a canter last term, with notable additions to Arne Slot’s squad meaning the bookies are backing them to win a 21st top-flight title.

The signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez – as well as the potential addition of Alexander Isak – means that Slot has added serious quality to a team that won the league by 10 points last season, and though the additions mean that the squad may take time to settle, it is a team that is still better than its rivals (on paper anyway) from the off.

With Manchester City needing to bleed in their own major signings in key positions and Arsenal appearing yet to have solved their own attacking shortcomings, it looks like Liverpool will be best-placed to set the early pace in 2025/26.

Slot’s side were narrowly top of the league at Christmas of 2024, setting a blistering early pace that was only matched – however briefly – by Chelsea before the Reds began to run away with it.

Though you would expect something different to happen this season, you’d also expect Liverpool to sustain a title challenge, and being top at Christmas will be a big part of that.

Premier League specials prediction 1: Liverpool to be top at Christmas - 2/1 Bet365

Premier League specials betting: Salah to get close to assist record?

The Premier League assist record remains one of the most elusive records in the top flight, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both having hit 20 in one season.

Last term, Mo Salah registered 18 assists but couldn’t get the record despite having a few games to do so, though the Egyptian won’t be too dismayed considering how his season went overall.

And while Salah’s 47 goal involvements carried Liverpool to the title in 2024/25, his role in the side may be very different this season with the arrival of Ekitike and potentially Isak. However, he remains one of the leading contenders in the Premier League top scorer odds to win the Golden Boot again.

With more of a recognised starting striker present, and with the help of a smaller goalscoring burden, Salah could well register a similar amount of assists as last season, perhaps even teetering near the record once again.

While players including Bukayo Saka and teammate Wirtz should be up there, Salah looks like a solid bet on betting sites to finish 2025/26 with the most assists in the league.

Premier League specials prediction 2: Mo Salah to register the most assists - 3/1 Bet365

Premier League specials betting: Arsenal to keep best defensive record

Arsenal have boasted the best defensive record in the league over the last two seasons, conceding just 25 goals last term and 29 the season before that.

Mikel Arteta has emphasised defensive solidity as the focal point of his Gunners side, with the central pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba emerging as one of the best on the planet.

And the team’s defensive capabilities mean that David Raya has now won two golden gloves in a row, with the Spaniard keeping 16 clean sheets in 2023/24 before sharing the award with Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels last season, with both keeping 13 clean sheets.

Such is Arteta’s focus on the defensive side of the game that it looks like Arsenal are best-placed to keep the most clean sheets in the league once again.

Of their main competitors, Liverpool tend to prioritise goalscoring over clean sheets and have a more all-action defence (especially with the additions of flying full-backs Frimpong and Kerkez) while City may need to strengthen in this area ahead of the new season if they’re to keep anywhere as many clean sheets as the Gunners.

Don’t rule out another surprise keeper in there – like Sels was last year – though it looks like Raya is well-placed to make it three golden gloves in a row in 2025/26.

Premier League specials prediction 3: David Raya to win the Golden Glove - 5/4 Bet365

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on the football, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get too seduced by free bet offers or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

