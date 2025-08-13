Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Premier League season begins this weekend, with England’s topmost famous clubs once again vying for the title over the next nine months.

The top flight returns after a three-month absence with 20 of the country’s best sides ready to go for the new campaign, with champions Liverpool looking to retain the title and newly promoted sides Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland hoping to survive a gruelling campaign.

The Premier League remains one of the largest betting markets of any sport in the world and ahead of the season starting betting sites have produced various Premier League betting offers for the first matches of 2025/26.

And to help readers find the best deals, we’ve produced an article detailing the best Premier League betting offers, including relevant betting sign up offers, free bet offers and Premier League odds.

Best Free Bet Offers for Premier League Kickoff 25/26

William Hill: £1 Free Bet Every Time Your Outright EPL Winner Pick wins in August & September

William Hill are offering a £1 free bet for customers that place an outright EPL winner bet worth £10 or more before the opening match of the season kicks off at 8pm August 15.

New customers can sign up for William Hill using our link below before opting in on the promotion. Existing customers can head straight to the promotions page to opt-in.

Users can then head to the football betting site place a £10 outright bet or £5 each-way bet for a team to win the Premier League outright with odds of evens or greater.

Once your bet is confirmed, you’ll then qualify to receive £1 in free bets every time your selected side wins a Premier League game in August or September.

William Hill: £5 Free Acca Bet

William Hill are running a Premier League free bets offer for bettors that place an acca bet on the Premier League, EFL or Scottish Premiership.

All customers have to do is opt-in via the promotions page on William Hill before placing a fourfold acca on Premier League, EFL or Scottish Premiership markets with odds of evens or greater before the end of 17 August.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive a free bet to use on the sportsbook. Free bets are active for up to seven days.

Betfred: Bet £10 Top Goalscorer Market Get £1 Free Bet For Every Shot On Target In August

Betfred customers that bet £10 on the Premier League outright goalscorer market will earn a £1 free bet for every time their selected player has a shot on target in August.

To qualify, customers must opt-in on the promotion and place a £10 or £5 each-way wager on the top goalscorer outright market before 12pm on 15 August.

After that, every time your selected player has a shot on target in August, your account will be credited with a £1 free bet.

Free bets are available to use on football and are active for five days after being credited.

BoyleSports: Bet £10 Get £20 & Early Payout If Your Team Is 12 Points Ahead

BoyleSports are offering new customers a mobile exclusive free bet offer for betting on the Premier League.

New customers can click the link below to claim £20 in free bets by signing up, depositing and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

BoyleSports will also pay out on EPL outright winner bets for users if their selected team has gone 12 points clear of second place at the end of matchday.

LiveScore Bet: Goalscorer VAR Payout

LiveScore Bet are offering bettors payouts on a number of Premier League goalscorer markets if the goal is disallowed by VAR.

47 goals were disallowed by VAR in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season, but this season LiveScore Bet will honour those goals for goalscorer bets.

Pre-match bets made on single, multi or bet builder on Premier League matches will be honoured for the following markets: First Goalscorer, Anytime Goalscorer and Player to score at least 2/3/4 goals, even if the goal is disallowed by VAR.

JeffBet: Premier League Cashback

JeffBet are offering new and existing customers the chance to secure cashback on losing Premier League bets between 16 August and 22 August.

Customers who place a deposit of £10 or more using the JeffBet promo code EPLC and place real money bets on the Premier League will qualify to receive 10 per cent of deposit losses back up to £500 once qualifying wagers are settled.

QuinnBet: Money Back If PL game finishes 0-0

With QuinnBet, bettors can get money back on losing Premier League bet builders if the game finishes goalless.

Wager £10 or more on a bet builder that has combined odds of evens or greater. If the bet builder loses and the final score is 0-0, QuinnBet will refund the stake as a free bet.

The maximum refund is £10 and free bets must be used within seven days at minimum odds of 1/4 or greater.

Premier League Kickoff Odds

Champions Liverpool open the season with a Friday night match against Bournemouth at Anfield, with the Reds deserving favourites having lost just once at home in 2024/25. Arne Slot’s men are also the leading contenders in the Premier League winner odds to retain their crown.

On Saturday, the early action sees two of the top sides in the betting in the Premier League top four odds face off as Newcastle take on Aston Villa at Villa Park. Considering the Villans won 4-1 in this fixture in April, we could be in for a surprise on opening weekend, as we had in 2023 when Newcastle ran out 5-1 winners at home.

At 3pm, Brighton are favourites to beat Fulham, while Tottenham are heavy favourites to down newly-promoted Burnley and fellow promoted side Sunderland are home underdogs to beat West Ham on their return to the top flight. Both promoted sides are the top candidates in the Premier League relegation odds for a return to the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are odds-on to beat Wolves in the late kick-off. City have beaten Wolves on nine out of the last 10 occasions those sides have met, with that lone Wolves win coming at the Molineux in 2023.

Sunday begins with Chelsea hosting Crystal Palace, with the Club World Cup winners favourites. However, Palace were good value in their Community Shield win last week, and with Blues having a delayed pre-season, the result could be a surprise one at the Bridge.

Nottingham Forest are priced at 11/10 to beat Brentford, with the new-look Bees seen as outsiders to win on opening weekend – and problems with transfers could show early for Keith Andrews’ side.

Leeds United are the last of the promoted sides to begin their season, with odds of 6/4 for them to win against Everton (17/10) at Elland Road, with David Moyes now putting the finishing touches on a revamped Toffees squad.

Sunday afternoon sees perhaps the biggest game of the weekend, with Ruben Amorim’s new-look Manchester United offered at 13/5 to beat Arsenal at Old Trafford, with the Gunners odds-on for a rare away win in Manchester. Though Arsenal have won there just twice in the last decade or so, it feels like Amorim won’t have had enough time to bleed in his new signings before the match against Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side.

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using horse racing betting sites, new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on betting sites and, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

