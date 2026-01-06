Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic have become the latest high-profile club to sack their manager after the Scottish champions parted ways with Wilfried Nancy just over a month after appointing the Frenchman.

Nancy arrived at Celtic Park on 3 December but lasted just eight games at the helm, with the 3-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Rangers proving the final straw for the club.

He won just two of his six league games in charge, leaving the Hoops six points adrift of Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and the champions are looking for another boss for the third time already this season.

And betting sites are already pricing up the favourites to succeed the 48-year-old, with recent interim manager Martin O’Neill favourite to return to the job for a second time this season.

Next Celtic manager odds

Manager Odds Betting site Martin O’Neill 1/1 Ladbrokes Shaun Maloney 7/4 BetVictor Ange Postecoglou 7/2 BetVictor Robbie Keane 10/1 Coral Kieran McKenna 10/1 Ladbrokes Kjetil Knutsen 10/1 Coral Craig Bellamy 10/1 Ladbrokes Gary O’Neil 12/1 William Hill Brian Barry-Murphy 12/1 Betfred Kevin Muscat 12/1 Betfred Frank Lampard 12/1 William Hill Scott Brown 12/1 William Hill

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Martin O’Neill is the favourite to take over at Celtic Park, with the former Celtic boss having guided the club to a period of relative stability in the lead up to Nancy being appointed.

O’Neill remained unbeaten in domestic competition during his spell this season between October and December, winning seven of his eight matches overall, and though it would be a popular appointment if the 73-year-old were to return again, he did seem to distance himself from the full-time role when in charge.

Nevertheless, he did state that his “job was to come in and hold the fort” at the time, so if the Celtic board were to ask him to return more permanently, O’Neill could well opt for another long stint in the hotseat.

Former Celtic figures under consideration

Two popular former Celtic figures are second and third in the list of favourites for the job, with ex-manager Ange Postecoglou priced at 7/2 on football betting sites.

The former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest boss found mixed success in the Premier League but he won two Scottish Premiership titles when in charge of Celtic.

He might not feel he has anything to return to at Celtic, but it could be a solid way for him to rebuild a reputation that has taken a hit after failures in England.

Elsewhere, former Hoops winger Shaun Maloney is also in the running at 7/4. The 42-year-old made over 150 appearances for Celtic as a player and is a popular figure at the club, where he is currently the assistant manager.

The permanent Celtic job offers a huge jump in status and the former Scotland international could well be tempted by making the step up.

Intriguing names in the mix

There are a few interesting names on the list too, with Robbie Keane, Kieran McKenna and even Craig Bellamy considered as outside shouts.

Former Celtic, Spurs and Liverpool striker Keane is currently managing Hungarian club Ferencváros, with his side second in the league as he passes a year in charge.

While he has only found limited success in Hungary, he could be tempted by the step up in pedigree and the chance to enhance his reputation in what would only be his third managerial job, though he is a 10/1 outsider according to betting apps.

McKenna is a manager who impressed when taking Ipswich to promotion but has suffered somewhat since, with the Tractor Boys returning to the Championship and now sitting in third.

While his side are only eight points behind Coventry in the fight for automatic promotion, McKenna may well feel that the jump to Celtic is one worth taking at this point.

However, with the 39-year-old also reportedly under consideration for the Chelsea and Man Utd jobs, he might even think that Scotland is below him at this point in time.

Finally, Craig Bellamy feels the ‘most unlikely’ of the 10/1 shouts, with the Wales manager surely unlikely to leave the national team in their hour of need as they look to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking on the matter before Nancy was appointed, the Welshman distanced himself from the job, adding: “I couldn’t want anything more than I have at this present moment.”

Usual suspects make the list

A few of the usual names will likely be under consideration by the club, with managers including Kevin Muscat, Brian Barry-Murphy and Gary O’Neil having been considered by a number of sides including Celtic, Rangers, Wolves and more over recent months.

Frank Lampard is one of the more interesting options at 12/1, partly because it is difficult to imagine the former Chelsea man leaving Coventry with the club currently six points ahead at the top of the Championship.

O’Neil is also priced at 12/1 in the early betting on gambling sites, with the former Wolves boss having rejected a move back to Molineux at the end of last year.

While he has some pedigree after avoiding relegation, the long odds reflect more suitable options available to Celtic, though he could be an interesting option if some others fall through.

Finally, the same goes for Celtic legend Scott Brown, who is currently the head coach at Scottish Championship club Ayr United.

He has top-flight experience as an assistant at Aberdeen, but the 12/1 odds reflect the fact that he’ll likely need more top-level experience as an outright head coach before making a return to Celtic Park.

