Wales boss Craig Bellamy responds to Celtic manager job rumours

Craig Bellamy has unequivocally stated that the vacant Celtic managerial position "isn’t on my radar" and that the speculation has only deepened his pride in leading the Welsh national team.

The former Wales international, who had a loan spell at Parkhead in 2005, has been among the names reportedly considered to succeed Brendan Rodgers, with Martin O’Neill currently holding interim charge of the Scottish champions.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Bellamy acknowledged the basis for the links.

"I can understand the links because I played there," he said.

"I definitely understand the links, but I love what I’m doing at this present moment and I’m completely focused on what’s to come."

He highlighted his immediate focus on the potential World Cup play-offs in March, adding, "I couldn’t want anything more than I have at this present moment. That’s where it lies with me. Anything else just isn’t on my radar and it won’t be on my radar. I’m a real proud Welshman."

open image in gallery Martin O’Neill is the current interim Celtic manager ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Bellamy, 46, signed a contract in July 2024 that extends until Euro 2028, a tournament Wales will co-host as part of a joint UK and Ireland bid.

"I don’t believe anyone’s as proud to be as Welsh as me, and I’m sure we all feel the same," he remarked.

"This (job) has made it even more. It really has. I’ve fallen in love with the country even more.

"I’m grateful for what I have at the moment and I have a number of years to run. I have a four-year contract. I feel as long as I’m wanted and people in Wales feel I can add, then that is something that motivates me and I stay.

“This has been one of the best periods of my life and hopefully that continues as well."

The manager also named a 26-man squad for Wales’ final qualifiers against Liechtenstein on 15 November and North Macedonia three days later.

A notable absentee from the squad was Aaron Ramsey, whose reported departure from Mexican club Pumas UNAM follows the mysterious disappearance of his family dog.

Ramsey, an 86-times capped midfielder, was initially included in last month's squads against England and Belgium before withdrawing due to a hamstring injury.

open image in gallery Captain Aaron Ramsey has missed out on the Wales squad again ( PA Archive )

Reports from Mexico suggest Ramsey and Pumas have mutually terminated his contract after his 10-year-old beagle, Halo, went missing from near a dog shelter while wearing a tracking collar, during Ramsey's absence from the club.

Neither the player nor the club have yet confirmed the parting of ways. Bellamy, however, refrained from commenting directly on Ramsey's club situation.

"It’s not for me to give clarity on that. That’s for Aaron and the club he’s at, or not at," he stated.

He confirmed Ramsey's unavailability for the upcoming matches due to injury: "He’s not available at this present moment as he’s still injured. It definitely wasn’t an option for us."

Bellamy concluded with empathy for Ramsey's personal ordeal, adding, "I know it’s a difficult situation for his family. I’ve been there, it’s the most heart-wrenching situation. There are other things more important than football."