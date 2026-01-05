Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The favourites to be the next Manchester United manager

Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
  • Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United head coach after 14 months in charge.
  • His departure follows the team finishing 15th in the Premier League last season and currently sitting sixth, having missed out on Champions League qualification.
  • Darren Fletcher, the Under-18s coach, will take interim charge for the upcoming match against Burnley.
  • The search for a new permanent manager has begun, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez identified as leading candidates.
  • Other potential contenders for the Old Trafford role include Michael Carrick, Laurent Blanc, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Gareth Southgate.
