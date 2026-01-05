Enzo Maresca and seven other candidates to be next Man United manager
The former Chelsea boss is in the running to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United head coach after 14 months in charge.
The Portuguese manager led the Red Devils to last season’s Europa League final but lost the showpiece match to Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they missed out on a Champions League place.
United finished a shocking 15th in the Premier League last season and Amorim leaves on Monday with the team sixth in the table, following disappointing draws at home to Wolves and away to Leeds.
Darren Fletcher will take caretaker charge of the team for the trip to Burnley on Wednesday as the search for a new boss begins. Enzo Maresca, Oliver Glasner and Xavi Hernandez are among the frontrunners.
But who are the candidates to replace Amorim in the Old Trafford dugout?
Enzo Maresca
The Italian coach left Chelsea last week after 18 months, following a rapid fallout with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. Maresca has been linked with becoming the next manager at Manchester City, should Pep Guardiola leave, but could Maresca actually take charge on the red side of Manchester?
Oliver Glasner
Prior to Maresca’s departure, Crystal Palace manager Glasner was the bookies' favourite to replace Amorim and remains in contention. The Austrian coach led Palace to FA Cup glory, Palace’s first-ever major piece of silverware, and a 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season.
Darren Fletcher
Former United midfielder Fletcher, now the coach of the Under-18s, takes charge on an interim basis for the match against Burnley on Wednesday night. Much like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, could a run of positive results mean Fletcher takes charge on a permanent basis?
Michael Carrick
Another ex-United midfielder in the running, Carrick impressed in his first full-time position in management at Middlesbrough, leading them to the EFL Cup semi-finals and the play-offs, but was sacked last summer after a 10th-place finish. Carrick previously took caretaker charge when Solskjaer was sacked in 2021.
Laurent Blanc
The World Cup winner and former United defender most recently managed Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, winning the domestic double, but was sacked in September.
Xavi Hernandez
The former Barcelona manager is out of work after losing his job at the Nou Camp in May 2024, having guided his boyhood club to the La Liga title in 2023. He has not coached in Europe outside of Spain.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Van Nistelrooy, an ex-United striker, previously worked as assistant coach to Erik ten Hag before taking caretaker charge when his fellow Dutchman was sacked last season. He finished his interim tenure with three wins and one draw, but was unimpressive as Leicester City boss last season as the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.
Gareth Southgate
The former England manager has been out of work since Euro 2024, when he led the Three Lions to their second major final in three years. Long linked with the top job at Old Trafford, Southgate has noted that a career away from football management may be his calling.
Other candidates: Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Andoni Iraola, Unai Emery, Zinedine Zidane
