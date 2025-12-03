Celtic confirm appointment of Wilfred Nancy as new manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic confirmed the appointment of new manager Wilfried Nancy just before their William Hill Premiership encounter with Dundee.

The Frenchman has signed a contract until the summer of 2028 and will take over from interim manager Martin O'Neill as Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor.

Nancy, who arrives from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, described his appointment as a "massive honour" and thanked O'Neill and Shaun Maloney for their "fantastic" work.

He added in a statement: "Now it's up to me to carry on this great work and carry our great club forward and I can't wait to get going and become part of such a brilliant institution.

"Celtic is one of the world's proper football clubs, real atmosphere and heart and soul, real high standards and real demands, which I am ready for.

"I know the history, I know the values of Celtic and I know what is expected of me on this journey. I know what Celtic means to so many people and my number one aim will be simple - to give our fans a strong, exciting, attacking, winning football team they can be so proud of."

Chief executive Michael Nicholson added: "We have been aware of Wilfried and his quality of work for some time - he was our number one candidate when we began the process of appointing a new manager and we are delighted that he has agreed to join the club."

PA