Eddie Howe to miss Newcastle games due to pneumonia recovery

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is recovering after being diagnosed with pneumonia, the club has announced.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday having felt unwell for a few days and underwent testing over the weekend.

He was absent for the Magpies’ 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday. Assistant manager Jason Tindall - who stepped in for the Premier League encounter - said Howe had watched the game from his hospital bed, with captain Bruno Guimaeres saying the side had played for him.

Newcastle announced that the Englishman had pneumonia in a statement on Monday, adding, “The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.”

Howe was quoted in the statement as saying, “A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Tindall and assistant coach Graeme Jones will continue to take charge for Newcastle’s fixtures against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on Wednesday and Saturday this week, the club confirmed. It added that further updates on Howe’s condition and return would be communicated “in due course”.

Howe has managed Newcastle since November 2021 and guided them to a memorable victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup at Wembley last month to end their 70-year domestic trophy drought. The Magpies currently sit fourth in the top flight as they push for a Champions League spot.