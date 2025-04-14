Frank Lampard given touchline ban over heated confrontation with referee
Lampard will miss tonight’s game at Hull City after admitting an FA charge
Frank Lampard has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined for misconduct after confronting the referee at the end of Coventry City’s defeat to Burnley earlier this month.
Lampard was sent off at the end of the 2-1 Championship defeat on 5 April and was alleged to have “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour” towards official James Bell.
The Coventry manager accepted the charge and will be banned for tonight’s game at Hull City, where the Sky Blues could go fifth with a victory. Lampard has also been fined £2,000.
Lampard has taken Coventry into the play-off places since taking charge in November but defeat to Burnley was their second in succession following a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United. They returning to winning ways on Wednesday against Portsmouth thanks to Jamie Patterson’s 94th-minute goal.
