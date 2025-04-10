Coventry manager Frank Lampard charged by FA over heated confrontation with referee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coventry manager Frank Lampard has been charged with misconduct by the FA after tensions spilled over at the end of their Championship defeat to Burnley.

Lampard is alleged to have confronted referee James Bell after the final whistle, which led to the Chelsea legend being sent off.

The Englishman has been charged along with the club's performance analyst Connor Lawley and the pair have until Monday to respond.

“Coventry's manager, Frank Lampard, and performance analyst, Connor Lawley, have been charged with misconduct following the Championship fixture against Burnley on Saturday, 5 April,” an FA spokesperson said.

"The manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official around the field of play after the final whistle, which led to his dismissal.

"The performance analyst allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official around the tunnel area after the match had finished.

"Frank Lampard and Connor Lawley have until Monday, 14 April, to provide their responses."

Burnley came from behind to earn a 2-1 win through Jaidon Anthony's brace and handed Coventry back-to-back defeats for the first time since Lampard took charge of the Sky Blues in November.

Lampard has so far done a sterling job at Coventry, taking the relegation-threatened side into the play-offs before a recent drop of form saw them lose ground.

However, Coventry got back to winning ways against Portsmouth on Wednesday, capitalising on Middlesbrough’s defeat to Leeds to leap back into the top six.