Dazzling Desire Doue inspires transformed PSG as Aston Villa taught Champions League lesson

Now it is Unai Emery who needs the Remontada. As he knows from bitter experience, Paris Saint-Germain have lost leads in European second legs before, and bigger ones than this. The verdict may be that Aston Villa’s damage-limitation exercise almost succeeded. Particularly in the four, heady minutes when they led but when a lone goal separated teams divided by a gulf in class.

But then Nuno Mendes provided the coup de grace, the third goal PSG fully deserved. Villa have a colossal task to overturn a deficit next week. Beaten by the youthful brio of Desire Doue and the idiosyncratic virtuosity of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, any comeback would have to come at the expense of a PSG side staking their claim to be Europe’s finest.

Back in Paris, Emery had a long 90 minutes from his vantage point at the edge of a vast technical area. Villa had organisation, determination and the reflexes of Emi Martinez. They restricted PSG to three goals, a slight return for 27 shots and 76 percent of possession. It was a statement performance, if not a statement scoreline from Luis Enrique's side.

open image in gallery Paris Saint-Germain displayed their attacking talent ( Getty Images )

But it was illuminated by two faces of the new PSG, recent arrivals who scored wonderful solo goals in differing fashions. Doue delivered the long-range strike, Kvaratskhelia the solo run with the emphatic finish. Doue sparkled, with the fearlessness of youth and the skills that suggest stardom beckons. Kvaratskhelia scored with explosive brilliance: the skill of an old-fashioned winger allied with the pace of the modern athlete.

The Georgian’s mesmeric dribbling gives Emery six days to find a way to stop the seemingly unstoppable. Villa tried two different right-backs. Suffice to say, neither subdued the January signing.

This was Villa’s first European Cup quarter-final in 42 years; they had fallen to a Frenchman then, with Michel Platini scoring twice for Juventus. Doue, born long after Platini had managed France, let alone captained them, helped PSG to a 17th win in 18 games. Ligue Un has been won with consistency, but in Europe, they seem to be peaking in the second half of the season.

But Villa arrived in the French capital with seven straight wins. When they had the temerity to lead, an eighth briefly felt feasible. It was a glorious counter-attacking goal that justified Emery’s decision to bench the flair player borrowed from PSG, Marco Asensio. If John McGinn was deemed a more industrious No 10, he bustled in to win the ball from Mendes and picked out Marcus Rashford with a cross-field pass. Lonely at times as a solitary striker, Rashford nonetheless proved intelligent on breaks and fed the overlapping Youri Tielemans. He crossed to give Morgan Rogers a tap-in: 15 months after he was a Championship player, he became a Champions League quarter-final scorer.

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers gave Aston Villa a dream start ( REUTERS )

It is an understatement to say it came against the run of play. Villa’s only other first-half shot was a particularly wayward effort from McGinn. Meanwhile, there was a Parisian assault on the eardrums and the lungs. PSG seek to batter opponents; one in particular.

There were whistles for Emi Martinez, the agent provocateur who has riled the French. The PSG fans directed insults in his native Spanish. Maybe the Argentinian revelled in his unpopularity. He made a spectacular early save from Ousmane Dembele, a fine stop from Achraf Hakimi just before the hour.

If Martinez seemed to relish the occasion, he clawed the ball off his line to stop Doue equalising. He only delayed the goal for a matter of seconds. Even he was motionless when the teenager curled a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner. Preferred to Bradley Barcola, Doue showed why.

open image in gallery Desire Doue turned the tie with a sensational solo strike ( AFP via Getty Images )

It was a glorious goal and yet arguably not even the best of the game. Just Kvaratskhelia’s fourth goal since his move from Napoli was wondrous. Turned one way and then the other by Kvaratskhelia, Axel Disasi was left losing his balance as the Georgian lifted his shot into the roof of the net. It was an unfortunate introduction for Disasi: brought on for the booked Matty Cash, he had a worse fate. It was probably not the homecoming a Parisian imagined. He may have a Georgian on his mind for quite some time.

Maybe Mendes staged his late tribute to his teammate, fooling Ezri Konsa with a turn before also finding the top of the net. PSG had seen a third goal disallowed earlier when one full-back struck, with Hakimi thwarted, but it was a sign of their attacking instincts that the left-back made the injury-time surge into the box.

It may have frustrated luminaries besides Emery. The Parc des Princes welcomed a prince. Villa’s royal admirer, Prince William, was on his feet celebrating their goal. Villa were kings of Europe in 1982. PSG are likelier to be in 2025.