Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completes PSG switch to end transfer saga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined Paris Saint Germain from Serie A side Napoli on a deal until 2029, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

Neither side disclosed the financial details of the deal, but media reports said the French champions have paid a 70 million euro (£59m) fee plus add-ons for the 23-year-old.

"PSG are delighted to announce the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia," the Parisian club said in a statement.

"The 23-year-old winger, who will wear the number 7 shirt, becomes the first Georgian player in the club's history."

Kvaratskhelia arrives in the French capital after failing to reach an agreement with Napoli to extend his contract, which was due to run until 2027, with the winger requesting his exit last week.

The Georgia international had previously been linked with a move to PSG in the close season before he stayed for another season under new coach Antonio Conte.

Kvaratskhelia signed for Napoli in 2022, becoming Serie A's best player that season after helping the club win their first Scudetto in 33 years with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

"Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football. A fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"Khvicha was so determined to be part of our great club. I know he will achieve all his goals with us."

He has scored five goals with three assists in 19 matches across all competitions in the first half of this season.

"It's a dream to be here. I've heard so many positive things about PSG," said Kvaratskhelia, who bade farewell to Napoli on Thursday.

"I feel immense pride in joining this great club and I'm really looking forward to wearing my new colours."

Reuters