Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.

Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG's Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.

The French striker is set to move to Juventus, which could see Dusan Vlahovic leave the Italian club, although Arteta's interest in the striker is currently not as strong as was reported three years ago.

Gyokeres' form for Sporting has seen him outstrip many other strikers as a target for Europe's top clubs, with the situation potentially facilitated by a release clause under £100m.

United cannot afford that in this window without a series of sales, but Sporting would also prefer to keep the forward for a full season, having already lost their star manager Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford.

The clubs have a good relationship, which has fostered a belief that Gyokeres is likelier to move in the summer rather than now. While the Swedish international is naturally keen to take his career to the next level, he would love to work with Amorim again, given the Portuguese is credited with bringing out the best qualities in Gyokeres' game.

Viktor Gyokeres is keen to work with Ruben Amorim again ( AFP via Getty Images )

There is also the lure of Old Trafford and United as a club, as they embark on a new era. Sources say there is hope from within all of this can stave off other interest, and ensure Gyokeres arrives at the end of the season.