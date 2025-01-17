Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal’s Gyokeres interest prompts Man Utd plan, Sesko latest, huge Haaland deal
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are clubs to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window. Erling Haaland has signed a bumper new extension at Manchester City, while it appears that Benjamin Sesko will not be an option for the Gunners as they target a new striker.
Mikel Arteta is also targeting a new midfielder, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi appearing to be set on the Emirates over Anfield or with Man City at the Etihad.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, currently in a rotten spell of form under Enzo Maresca, could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Arne Slot issues Diogo Jota update as Liverpool forward suffers new injury blow
Diogo Jota has emerged as an injury doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford with the Portuguese forward suffering a new fitness blow.
Jota salvaged a point for Arne Slot’s side against Nottingham Forest, striking off the bench in the second half at the City Ground to ensure that the Premier League leaders did not give up significant ground in the title race.
But the sometime injury prone forward could now miss out on their next league fixture after sustaining an issue in training.
Jota salvaged a point for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest but could miss the trip to Brentford
Everton reach agreement to sign Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah
Everton are apparently close to bringing in a winger.
Ernest Nuamah is a 21-year-old winger who has caught the eye of the Everton hierarchy whilst playing of Lyon.
RMC Sport report that the two sides have reached an agreement over a €20m fee.
Nuamah has made 18 appearances for Lyon across all competitions this season, scoring once in the Europa League.
Internationally, Nuamah has earned 12 caps for Ghana, scoring three goals.
Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron departure rumours
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe addressed rumours that Miguel Almiron may be leaving the club.
Howe said: "It's not ideal. I don't think it's ideal from anyone's viewpoint from our side.
"We don't want to lose players but we know that there's a reality with PSR and the ongoing managing of that situation.
"So we've said many times over the last few weeks we'll make more decisions not based on football, but based on decisions that we potentially have to make for the future."
Manchester City set sights on new left-back for Pep Guardiola’s youthful rebuild
Manchester City are interested in Italy international left-back Andrea Cambiaso as Pep Guardiola plans for a youthful revamp of his defence.
The Premier League champions are not yet close to a deal for the Juventus player but he is a third defensive target for City.
They have agreed a fee with Palmeiras for 18-year-old Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis and are closing in on a £33m move for 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov.
The Premier League champions hope to bring in Italy’s Andrea Cambiaso
Everton consider move of Willian
this is an interesting one.
The Times say that Everton are debating a move for Willian.
The 36-year-old former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Fulham forward mutually terminated a year-long contract at Olympiacos and hopes for a return to the Premier League.
His free agent status would make him appealling to the Toffees who will not need to pay a transfer fee.
Willian made over 300 appearances in the Premier League across three clubs, scoring 47 and assisting 46.
His experience will bring an added dimension to Everton but his age may mean his quality in the final third is not as it once was.
Erling Haaland on mega Man City deal
Manchester City’s star forward has signed a deal keeping him at the club until 2034 which is a mammoth contract and the longest in the Premier League.
Haaland said: “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.
“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.
“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.
“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”
Esse set for Palace medial
Standard Sport says teenage winger Romain Esse will undergo a medical at Crystal Palace this afternoon.
A £14.5m move was agreed with Millwall earlier this week to bring the attacker to Selhurst Park.
Millwall left Esse out of their squad to face Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Cup on Monday night due to the talks.
This transfer seems to be one step closer to completion.
Man City and Eintracht Frankfurt reach verbal agreement over Omar Marmoush transfer
Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush.
The 25-year-old, who is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga, is set to become City’s most expensive January signing and their biggest buy since Josko Gvardiol arrived for £77m in 2023.
Personal terms are not expected to be an issue with Marmoush, who is keen to join the Premier League champions.
The two clubs have come to an agreement for the 25-year-old Egyptian forward
West Ham and Spurs compete for Barcelona starlet
West Ham and Tottenham are looking into a move for Barcelona and Spain forward Ansu Fati.
The 22-year-old showed flashes of brilliance for Brighton last season on loan, but has since returned to the Nou Camp.
And now Sport claim that the London clubs will compete for the youngster after eight appearances and no goals this season for Hansi Flick’s side.
Real Madrid consider Arsenal star Saliba to reinforce defence
Real Madrid could pursue a sensational move for William Saliba after an impressive run of form for Arsenal.
The 23-year-old centre-back William Saliba could become a priority for Los Blancos in the summer.
And Foot Mercato report that Saliba is a prime target, though Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is also on their radar.
