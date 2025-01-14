Gabriel Jesus injury update as Mikel Arteta ‘very worried’ for Arsenal striker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury with Mikel Arteta admitting he is “very worried” for the Brazilian.

Jesus was stretchered off during Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday and is set to see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.

But a serious knee injury would see the 27-year-old ruled out for a significant spell, in the latest blow to the Gunners this season ahead of Wednesday’s north London derby.

Bukayo Saka is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury while captain Martin Odegaard missed several months earlier this season with an ankle injury.

“It’s not looking good at all, but we need to review with the specialist and will have more information this afternoon,” Arteta told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. We were very worried straight after the game and we are very worried today."

Arteta did not say whether Arsenal will look to sign another striker in the January transfer market and insisted the club remain open to options to strengthen the squad.

The Gunners have struggled to score goals in recent matches and Kai Havertz endured a difficult afternoon as Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup.

The Premier League title contenders have been linked with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak this month.

“My answer doesn’t change. We are actively looking into the market to improve the squad. We always have been and it would be naïve not too,” Arteta said

“We are looking and we are trying, so let’s see what we can do. To recruit a player there are three parties who have to agree to that. The fact I love my players doesn’t mean we can’t think about improving.

“We do daily and when the market comes around we have to make sure we have the best resources and capacity to compete the way that we want to.