Transfer news LIVE: Sesko agent provides Arsenal update, Man Utd fight for teenager plus Haaland's mega contract
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
The January transfer window nears the deadline and Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are more Premier League clubs are left to consider audacious late moves to alter the trajectory of their seasons.
The Gunners are rumoured to be targeting a new striker, but a priority for the summer could be a new midfielder, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi appearing to be set on the Emirates over Anfield or with Man City at the Etihad.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, currently in a rotten spell of form under Enzo Maresca, could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
City to make another defensive signing?
Yesterday, Gianluca Di Marzio broke news that Man City are preparing an offer between €60-65m for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.
The 24-year-old can play as a full-back or wing-back, and has become a regular starter both both Juventus and Italy.
However, Sky Italy “believe Juventus currently value Cambiaso at around £67m and are not looking to sell him this month”.
Cambiaso has four-and-a-half years left on his Juve contract.
No agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Madrid
While reports in Spain continue to claim that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid when his contract expires, Sky Sports’ Vinny O'Connor has said that the full-back has not agreed a verbal deal.
“Reports in Spain that there is an agreement are understood to be wide of the mark,” said O’Connor.
The 26-year-old has six months left on his current contract and is free to negotiate with other clubs as it stands.
Neymar set for MLS move?
Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that MLS side Chicago Fire are “in preliminary talks to sign Neymar this winter”.
He suggests that it is a difficult deal to do, while Al Hilal (and some Saudi executives) want the Brazilian to stay into the summer and beyond.
“Neymar expected to be a Saudi 2034 ambassador,” adds Jacobs.
Aston Villa sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund
Aston Villa have completed their move for Borussia Dortmund’s Netherlands international Donyell Malen.
The 25-year-old frontman, who had 18 months of his contract remaining at Dortmund, has joined for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £21million, although Villa have not released details of the length of his deal.
A statement on the club’s official website read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.
The 25-year-old had a spell at Arsenal as a youth player.
Al Hilal ready to move for Salah
Further to the L’Equipe report from earlier, now Sky Sportsare reporting that there is concrete interest in Mo Salah from Al Hilal.
Kaveh Solhekol said that the Saudi champions are looking for a big signing to replace Neymar, whose contract is up in the summer.
“What we've consistently been told is if Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia, his representatives need to get in touch and they will make it happen. They would love to have Salah playing in the Saudi Pro League,” said Solhekol.
Al Hilal are ready to offer the Egyptian a “lucrative” contract as they are actively “looking for a replacement” for Neymar.
Jadon Sancho, Nikola Milenkovic and the best and worst Premier League 24-25 transfers so far
We’re halfway through the 2024-25 Premier League season and the storylines are developing nicely at the top and bottom of the table. Although, depending on your perspective, or your team, they may not all be positive ones.
What is certain is that a handful of clubs will be hoping to improve their fortunes and their squads in January by delving into the market – and some might need to fare rather better in winter than they appear to have done in the summer with regards to transfers.
Here are the best and worst signings of the season so far, as picked by The Independent’s sports desk.
Some new additions have settled quickly while others seem to be struggling to thrive at their new clubs
Premier League clubs avoid PSR charges for 2023/24 but one team still at risk
All 20 Premier League sides have avoided charges relating to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2023/24 season after the league deemed every club to have been financially compliant.
PSR stipulates that clubs cannot post losses of more than £105m over a three-year period, with most clubs required to submit their accounts for the 2023/24 season by 31 December.
This year, the Premier League has adjudged that all clubs have adhered to the rules – in 2024, the league charged both Everton and Nottingham Forest with PSR breaches, with the Merseyside club later being given an eight-point reduction, while Forest were docked four points.
Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged with breaches of PSR around this time last year
Manchester United set transfer demand for Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli based on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fee
Napoli are pressing ahead with a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, as they seek to reshape the attack after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's expected move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to listen to all offers this January, even for homegrown products, due to the club's highly restricted circumstances with PSR. Ruben Amorim wants to begin to overhaul of the squad, but can't without sales.
Napoli have already started some work on a potential deal, and Garnacho is understood to be open to a move to the Italian club, although personal terms are yet to be agreed. The player's pace fits manager Antonio Conte's ideal for how he wants the team to play.
The 20-year-old as been identified as a replacement for the Georgian, who has just joined PSG
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no regrets over Liverpool exit: ‘I’m more than happy not to be there’
Jurgen Klopp has said he hopes Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnoldand Virgil van Dijk stay at Anfield as he declared he has no regrets about leaving Liverpoolwhile his former club flourish under Arne Slot.
Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are all out of contract this summerand could leave on free transfers but Klopp, at his unveiling at Red Bull’s head of global soccer, said there was no chance they would join his stable of clubs, including RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.
The 57-year-old stood down last summer after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which he paid a club record £75m for Van Dijk and gave a debut to Alexander-Arnold, before later making them captain and vice-captain. Salah scored the most goals under Klopp, who described him as Liverpool’s finest forward in their recent history.
Klopp also expressed his hope that Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at his former club
Pep Guardiola confident he can find replacement if Kyle Walker leaves Man City
Pep Guardiola is backing himself to find the solution should captain Kyle Walker leave Manchester City this month.
The veteran right-back has told the club he wants to move and play the final years of his career abroad.
The 34-year-old has been integral to City’s success under Guardiola, helping the team win 17 trophies – including six Premier League titles and the Champions League – in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium.
