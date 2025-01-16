Amad Diallo’s rescue job distracts from another awful Manchester United performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fergie Time may require a new name. Increasingly, it is Amad hour, the period when Manchester United’s new specialist in late drama wreaks havoc. The script is becoming increasingly familiar. Amad Diallo is the rookie who turns rescuer, time and again, the new expert in escapology. He has determined bigger games than this but, even by his standards, a 12-minute hat-trick was quite something. A figure from the fringes has been transformed into United’s new talisman.

And their joy should be married with relief. So many United games in the last dozen years have been described as a new low that it can’t always be correct. This threatened to be the lowest of all. With 10 minutes remaining, United were headed for a fourth consecutive top-flight home defeat, a fate they have not suffered since 1930, on course to lose to a team who risk taking Derby County’s infamous, unwanted record for the fewest points in a Premier League season.

Instead, ultimate embarrassment was averted. Southampton departed defeated 3-1, overwhelmed by the slight figure who started the night as a wing-back and ended it with the match ball. “Maybe one of the best weeks of my life,” said Amad, who had signed a new contract seven days earlier. Only Wayne Rooney has scored a Premier League hat-trick for United at a younger age and when, surreally, it seemed as if they were being dragged into a relegation battle, Amad instead elevated them to the dizzy heights of 12th place.

In a stuttering, stumbling side, Amad can have that priceless commodity, momentum. He can conjure a goal from nothing. His leveller was scored at the second attempt, the Ivorian undeterred when his initial shot was blocked. He put United ahead when ran on to Christian Eriksen’s chip over the defence to volley in; Ruben Amorim could claim an assist, too, for bringing on the Dane, perhaps the one United player with the craft to play the pass. United’s third goal was a throwback to Russell Martin’s reign in charge of Southampton, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis caught in possession by Amad, the reward for his pressing coming in the shape of an open goal. “He did a great job,” said Amorim. “He is in a great moment.”

open image in gallery Amad Diallo's clinical eye of goal saw him score three times in 12 minutes ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Amad showed the individual brilliance Man Utd rely on to win games ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Belatedly, Amad may have brought some excitement to the watching Sir Jim Ratcliffe, at an Old Trafford game for the first time since Amorim’s appointment, on hand to survey a mess of a performance garnished with a happy ending. “The result helped the conversation,” smiled Amorim. “I need to understand why we suffer in these kind of games and not the big games.” The Portuguese had said he would learn more from the visit of Southampton than the laudable draws against Liverpool and Arsenal. Most of the lessons appeared unedifying.

Take Southampton’s goal. They had had not scored from a corner this season. Yet United have conceded to too many since Amorim’s appointment and his assistant Carlos Fernandes took responsibility for set-pieces. This was a mess: Mateus Fernandes’ corner flicked on by Tyler Dibling and going in off Manuel Ugarte’s back. The Uruguayan is yet to score for United but, inadvertently, he opened his Southampton account.

It was a chastening night for him, and many another besides. Kobbie Mainoo was hauled off at half-time, Rasmus Hojlund and Ugarte soon into the second half. One of the arrivals, Antony mustered a new low of his own, contriving to miss from three yards, picking out Aaron Ramsdale when it seemed simpler to score. It was another harrowing moment for a waste of £85m.

open image in gallery Manuel Ugarte’s own goal gave Southampton a deserved lead ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Andre Onana had a fine night to keep Man Utd in the contest during the first half ( Action Images via Reuters )

Meanwhile, a United side who had defended valiantly against Liverpool and Arsenal looked vulnerable against the bottom side. They struggled against a team whose system had distinct similarities to their own. Ivan Juric, however, fielded no striker but an elusive No 10, in Mateus Fernandes and electric, fearless wingers. Leny Yoro had a traumatic evening, tormented by Kamaldeen Sulemana. “I don’t know why in two years he doesn’t express himself,” said manager Ivan Juric. Previously an underachiever, Sulemana illuminated Old Trafford, lacking only the finishing touch Amad provided, drawing an early save from Andre Onana, whistling a shot past the post, shooting narrowly wide.

Southampton had chances aplenty. Onana made a terrific double save from Tyler Dibling, who had glided into the box, and Fernandes, who connected well with a close-range effort. After Altay Bayindir’s brilliance at Arsenal, it was more fine United goalkeeping. The outfield players, however, were somehow making a team with six points this season look like world-beaters.

Their manager had a lament. “We have to be more evil,” said Juric, who had looked like an accountant going ballistic in the technical area. “We are innocent, like kids.” He called for them to adopt an Italian mentality, to commit tactical fouls and use up time. “There is a moment you have to manage the game differently.”

If they did, this might have been a memorable victory. It has been a miserable season for Southampton but they were magnificent for much of the match. It has been a dreadful season for United and they were largely dismal. “We didn’t do a good game,” admitted Amorim. “In the first half we were too late to every ball and we try to press too high and suffer for that.”

His side should, however, have had a first-half goal. Hojlund booted the post in frustration after powering into the box, setting up Alejandro Garnacho and seeing the Argentinian sidefoot wide. Garnacho was lively but were Napoli’s scouts watching, the Serie A title challengers may have wondered about targeting another United winger instead. Once again, it was all about Amad.