Manchester United director to leave role as senior departures continue
The Frenchman is set to take on a new role within the wider United set-up
Jean-Claude Blanc is leaving his role as a director of Manchester United as the turnover at the top at Old Trafford continues.
The Frenchman, who had been interim CEO before Omar Berrada arrived, will continue to be involved at United in a new job as Chief of International Football Relations and Special Adviser to the board.
The hugely experienced Blanc, a former CEO of Juventus and marketing executive at Paris Saint-Germain, remains CEO of Ineos Sport.
He was brought in at Old Trafford by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as part of the new management structure and, along with Sir Dave Brailsford, was made a director in February 2024.
The 62-year-old, who is on the board of the European Club Association, will continue to represent United internationally with bodies such as Fifa and Uefa.
Before and after Ratcliffe took a stake in the club, there were a host of departures of senior figures, including CEO Richard Arnold, chief legal counsel and interim CEO Patrick Stewart, and football director John Murtough. Sporting director Dan Ashworth then left in November after only five months in the role.
Without Blanc, the football board includes six siblings from the Glazer family, Brailsford, former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill, Michael Edelson and secretary Martin Mosley.
