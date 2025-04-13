Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Man United condensed into one sorry afternoon at Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United’s league form this season has been so bad that their remaining domestic fixtures, with a sensational relegation avoided, pale in insignificance in comparison to their efforts on the continent.

That fact will not make events at St James’ Park on Sunday any easier for Ruben Amorim to stomach after witnessing his entire tenure in England condensed into 90 miserable minutes in the north east.

It appears bursting the Newcastle positivity bubble is going to take some doing, with Harvey Barnes’ double inspiring the buoyant hosts, who celebrated tackles with a jubilant St James’s as if they were goals, to a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Amorim will be feeling less encouraged, however. At times, a much-changed United played some of their better football of the season. Their two biggest failings – finishing off their promising moments and being easier than wet tissue paper to run through – nonetheless again proved their undoing.

Newcastle came into the contest looking to do the league double over Sunday’s opponents for the first time since 1930-31. That accomplishment is not the daunting task it used to be, however. Four times is now the most it has happened in a single campaign to Manchester United since 1957-58.

Amorim made five changes to his United side for the trip to the north east with Thursday’s Europa League do-or-die quarter-final second leg against Lyon in mind – struggling goalkeeper Andre Onana taken out of the firing line after a turbulent few weeks on and off the pitch. Altay Bayindir came in for his Premier League debut.

The visitors did quickly find their feet, with Joshua Zirkzee playing a sublime one-two with Bruno Fernandes before bringing a fine save out of Nick Pope in the home goal. It would have been United’s best goal in some time.

The hosts made their first big chance count, with Alexander Isak superbly lofting the ball over the visiting backline before Tonali slammed the ball home for the second successive home match.

open image in gallery Sandro Tonali found the breakthrough for Newcastle ( Getty Images )

United have now conceded first in 19 league matches this term – their most in a single season since 2013-14, with six games of the current campaign to go.

More thrilling football on the counter provided the equaliser, Alejandro Garnacho showing rare composure when put through on goal. The 20-year-old netted his 15th Premier League goal; the second-most by a South American player aged under-21, only behind Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus – one more than Cristiano Ronaldo managed in England before hitting 21.

The away side needed a solid start to the second half to really get back into the contest, but were too easily broken down by Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, who breezed past Noussair Mazraoui as if he was not there, before Barnes tapped home, somehow beating to United defenders to the ball.

Barnes could not believe his luck as he was allowed the freedom of the city to run straight through the heart of United’s backline to become only the second Newcastle player to score a double against Sunday’s opponents in the Premier League era.

open image in gallery Harvey Barnes took the game away from Man United ( Getty Images )

The calamitous visitors were not done there, as Bayindir’s clearance was intercepted by Joelinton, who squared for Guimaraes to a fine fifth successive win for Howe’s team.

It is nothing Amorim has not seen before. A makeshift defence and goalkeeper, against the team with more wins than any other Premier League team other than Liverpool since mid-December, was always going to be got at.

It is just there were moments of promise that better times lay ahead. That is the most frustrating thing.