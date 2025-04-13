'It can happen' - Amorim throws support behind Onana after costly errors at Lyon

Newcastle United host Manchester United in the Premier League with the aim of securing a place in the top five.

But the hosts will be without manager Eddie Howe on the touchline after he was taken to hospital on Friday, with his assistant Jason Tindall taking charge. The Magpies ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy earlier in the season when they beat Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup and can cap off a spectacular year by claiming a spot in the Champions League. Wins for Manchester City and Aston Villa yesterday means the Magpies have dropped to seventh before kick-off.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have their sights set on the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon next week, with goalkeeper Andre Onana left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad to clear his head after his costly mistakes in France on Thursday night. Onana is still expected to be recalled for Thursday’s second leg with Lyon but his deputy Altay Bayindir is set to make his belated Premier League debut at St James’ Park.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below: