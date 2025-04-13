Newcastle vs Man United LIVE: Andre Onana left out of Premier League squad after costly errors
Altay Bayindir is set to make his Premier League debut at St James’ Park
Newcastle United host Manchester United in the Premier League with the aim of securing a place in the top five.
But the hosts will be without manager Eddie Howe on the touchline after he was taken to hospital on Friday, with his assistant Jason Tindall taking charge. The Magpies ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy earlier in the season when they beat Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup and can cap off a spectacular year by claiming a spot in the Champions League. Wins for Manchester City and Aston Villa yesterday means the Magpies have dropped to seventh before kick-off.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have their sights set on the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon next week, with goalkeeper Andre Onana left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad to clear his head after his costly mistakes in France on Thursday night. Onana is still expected to be recalled for Thursday’s second leg with Lyon but his deputy Altay Bayindir is set to make his belated Premier League debut at St James’ Park.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Is Newcastle vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 13 April at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. A live stream will be available to subscribers via Sky Go.
Newcastle vs Man United LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United’s trip to Newcastle.
The Magpies are looking to keep pace with the race for Champions League but come into the clash without manager Eddie Howe, who was admitted to hospital on Friday night.
United, meanwhile, have made the decision to rest Andre Onana after another erroneous display in their Europa League quarter-final first leg at Lyon.
Stay tuned for all the build-up ahead of the clash.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments