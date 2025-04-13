Eddie Howe taken to hospital ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United’s clash against Manchester United after falling ill and being admitted to hospital on Friday.

The Magpies boss had felt unwell for a number of days and was taken into hospital late on Friday night, where he was kept overnight for further tests.

These tests are said to be ongoing but he is conscious and talking with his family, with the club saying that he is “continuing to receive expert medical care”.

Newcastle’s statement did not give any further details of Howe’s illness or condition ( PA Wire )

Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St James's Park against Manchester United, supported by the club's first team staff.

“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery,” the club wrote in an official statement.

Newcastle play host to the Red Devils eager to keep pace in the race for Champions League qualification, with Aston Villa and Manchester City both picking up a valuable three points on Saturday afternoon.

With a trophy already in their cabinet, the Magpies will look to convert a good recent run into a push for a place in Europe’s elite competition, with the Premier League guaranteed five spots in next season’s competition.

Tindall has made something of a name for himself as head coach Eddie Howe’s number two at St James’ Park, repeatedly ruffling the feathers of opposing benches since their arrival on Tyneside in November 2021.

Softly-spoken away from the heat of Premier League battle, Tindall is hugely competitive on the sideline and has vowed not to change.

Asked ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester United how he would want to be remembered as he stood in for the ill Howe, he said: “Just for being me.

“People judge me in many different ways. People that don’t know me will write and will say things, but I’m just myself – the staff, the players and everyone will tell you that – so just to be me and to be part of a successful period at Newcastle United.

“The only thing that I’m interested in is doing the best I can for the football club and that’s day-to-day at the training ground, preparations and being the best assistant I can for the manager and being the best I can in the role I do for the players.

“However people talk about me, obviously I’ve got no control over that and that’s up to them, but as long as I’m true to myself, as long as I’m myself and I don’t try to be anyone different, then that’s all I’m concerned about.”

The clash kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday, April 13.