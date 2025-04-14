Jump to content
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric set to buy minority stake in Swansea City

The Croatian is set to take a non-controlling stake in the Championship club

Flo Clifford
Monday 14 April 2025 10:59 EDT
Luka Modric is set to buy a stake in Swansea City
Luka Modric is set to buy a stake in Swansea City (Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appears to be planning for his retirement from football by purchasing a minority stake in Swansea City, according to reports.

The 39-year-old, whose contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season, is taking a non-controlling stake in the Championship side.

Modric is to join shareholders Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris and businessman Jason Cohen, after the four bought out former majority owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan last November. Levien and Kaplan’s eight-year tenure was marked by relegation from the Premier League, a lack of investment, and a managerial merry-go-round, which has continued so far this year as manager Luke Williams left in February.

Modric, who captains the Croatian national side, will continue to play for the Spanish giants alongside making his new move into ownership.

Swansea are 12th in the Championship and had flirted with relegation until a recent uptick in form under caretaker head coach Alan Sheehan, winning their last three games including a 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Sunderland last time out.

Modric played against Swansea twice during his four-year spell at Tottenham, drawing 1-1 in December 2011 at the Swans’ home ground, which was then known as Liberty Stadium, and winning 3-1 at home in April 2012.

