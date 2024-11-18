When is the Nations League draw and how do promotion/relegation play-offs work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Uefa Nations League has undergone changes this season, with the addition of quarter-finals to the knockout stage as well as promotion/relegation play-offs at the conclusion of the first phase.

England have already secured automatic promotion back to League A, through winning Group B2, but there is still plenty to play for elsewhere, with further matches to be played across March and June.

Spain are the defending Nations League champions and will be out to defend their crown against the likes of France, Portugal, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands in the Nations League finals.

For others, it’s a case of moving up and down: there will be promotion/relegation play-offs to decide the standings of Leagues A, B, C and D, setting the standings for the next edition in 2026.

Scotland are hoping to avoid automatic relegation and earn a play-off spot from League A, while Wales are competing for automatic promotion from League B by may end up in a play-off if Turkey win their group.

The draw takes place this week and here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Nations League draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on 22 November, at 11am BST (UK time). It will be followed by the draw for the promotion/relegation play-offs. A stream will be available on the Uefa website.

How does the draw work?

For the quarter-finals, League A group winners are paired with League A group runners-up. Teams from the same group, eg Germany and Netherlands, cannot be drawn against each other. The semi-final draw will then follow.

For the promotion/relegation play-offs, the following ties will be drawn: third-placed teams from League A will face the runners-up of League B, third-placed teams of League B will face the runners-up of League C, and the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams of League C will face the runners-up of League D.

The promotion/relegation play-offs are held over two legs, played home and away. If the team from the higher league wins, both teams remain in their respective league. If the team from the lower league wins, they will swap places and the team from the lower league is promoted while the losers are relegated.

What are the pots for the quarter-finals?

League A Group winners (Pot 1): Portugal, France, Germany, Spain

League A Runners-up (Pot 2): TBC, Italy, Netherlands, TBC

What are the pots for the promotion/relegation play-offs?

League A vs League B

League A third place (Pot 1): Hungary, TBC, TBC, Belgium

League B second place (Pot 2): Greece, Austria, TBC, TBC

League B vs League C

League B third place (Pot 1): Slovenia, TBC, TBC, Republic of Ireland

League C second place (Pot 2): Slovenia, TBC, TBC, Armenia

League C vs League D

League C fourth place (Pot 1): TBC, TBC

League D second place (Pot 2): Malta, TBC

When will the games take place?

The Nations League quarter-finals will be played across 20 and 23 March, with the semi-finals and final in June.

The promotion/relegation play-offs will be staged across the same week in March.