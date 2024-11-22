Nations League draw live - Scotland learn playoff fate plus quarter-final ties featuring Spain and France
England aren’t involved in the draw after securing an immediate return to League A
The Nations League came to a close this week in terms of the actual group action, but further fixtures yet lie ahead: the semi-finals and final as usual for those competing at the top end, but also further fixtures in yet another an expanded Uefa competition.
This time around we have play-offs for promotion and relegation spots, and instead of just a final four encounter, we’ve got quarter-finals to look forward to too.
Scotland and Republic of Ireland are both involved in the playoffs, the former after Andy Robertson’s last-minute heroics, while aiming for Nations League glory this time around will be the likes of European champions Spain, along with France, Germany and Netherlands.
All the build-up, as well as explanations, rules and when the matches will take place, will be detailed in our live blog below - follow the draw as it unfolds:
There we go then, Ireland and Scotland know what they need to do to stay in their respective Leagues next time - Bulgaria and Greece their opponents, respectively.
As for the finals, we could get a Germany v Spain final - the one every assumed would be the Euros final after the group stage, remember - while all three previous winners of the Nations League are still in the running to make it a record second triumph: Portugal, France and reigning champions Spain.
Thankfully they’re not going to draw out semi-final balls to confirm that one will play the other in the final itself.
Italy/Germany/Portugal/Denmark will be the home team in the final, if you really want to know.
And that is all, with Uefa giving a quick rundown of the dates again - see earlier posts - and finally we conclude the Nations League draw and the international week as a whole.
One draw remaining - to find out who the semi-finalists will be, depending on who wins those quarters of course. They’ll draw out match numbers of the quarters to determine it.
QF4 (Ita/Ger) v QF3 (Den/Por)
QF1 (Ned/Esp) v QF2 (Cro/Fra)
As mentioned before, it’s runners-up out first, then the winners they’ll face.
Netherlands v Spain
Croatia v France
Denmark v Portugal
Italy v Germany
There you go, Scotland will face two legs against Greece to remain in League A. As a reminder, the Greeks did beat England at Wembley not long ago - they finished behind Lee Carsley’s side on head to head in the end, but above Ireland and Finland.
And with that we move from the playoffs to the finals - the quarter-final draw coming up, then the fixture path for the semis.
A/B playoffs:
Turkiye v Hungary
Ukraine v Belgium
Austria v Serbia
Greece v Scotland
Like a John McGinn rocket, we’re speeding straight towards the A/B playoffs. Same format, so the B promotion contenders drawn out first, then the A survivalists.
Nations League draw - live
Here we go then, with the B teams who will all be drawn second so they are at home in the second leg, and firstly the C teams.
Kosovo v Iceland
Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland
Armenia v Georgia
Slovakia v Slovenia
Quick as that we’re done and dusted with those at the bottom rung of Uefa’s ladder. Wasn’t that quick really, was it?
Anyway we’re on to the B/C playoffs which includes Republic of Ireland.
A Caoimhin Kelleher-inspired win ensured they’d finish third, but they were heavily beaten by England last time after a red card out so still improvements to come.
Playoffs first and it’s C/D groups up - these won’t be played until 2026, if at all, remember.
Gibraltar v Latvia
Malta v Luxembourg
