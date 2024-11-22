England to face Spain at Wembley in rematch of Women’s World Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England will host Spain at Wembley in a blockbuster rematch of the Women’s World Cup final.

The Lionesses will play the world champions on Wednesday 26 February in their first home fixture of this season’s Uefa Nations League campaign.

The high-profile clash hands England another major test ahead of the defence of their European Championship crown at next summer’s Euro 2025.

Sarina Wiegman’s side take on Emma Hayes’ United States at Wembley later this month - with over 80,000 tickets sold - and will also play Portugal and Belgium in Nations League Group A3.

The meeting with Spain - their first since the World Cup final in Sydney in August 2023 - will follow the opening trip to Portugal on Friday 21 February.

“It’s very exciting to start 2025 at home in this way,” Wiegman said. “We always want to perform against the best and there’s no doubt that Spain as world champions and Nations League holders are one of the biggest challenges we can face. That’s how we will continue to develop and grow in a big year for us.

“The game is made even more special by the fact that it’s at Wembley, a place that holds so many memories for the team and our fans. We will need the fans support, and I hope they’re looking forward to what will be another big night under the lights at our home.”

England and Spain have met three times since Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses. England beat Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final after extra time, on their way to lifting the trophy, before Spain defeated the Lionesses 1-0 in the World Cup final thanks to Olga Carmona’s goal. There was also a draw in the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses were beaten 4-3 by Germany in their previous outing at Wembley, and will be without a number of key players including Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone and Lauren James for their clash with the Olympic champions the United States next Saturday.

England will finish their Nations League campaign away to Spain on Tuesday 3 June, just weeks before the start of the Euro 2025 finals in Switzerland on 2 July.

England’s Women’s Nations League fixtures