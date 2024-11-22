Scotland face Greece in play-offs as Nations League draw confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland have been drawn against Greece in the Nations League play-offs to stay in the top tier, while the Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria looking to avoid relegation to League C.

Steve Clarke’s side produced a late upturn in form to finish third in Group A1 after Andy Robertson headed a stoppage-time winner against Poland in Warsaw on Monday night.

Despite a 2-1 victory at Wembley, Greece ended as runners-up in Group B2 behind England, who responded with an impressive 3-0 win in Athens before seeing off the Republic of Ireland 5-0.

open image in gallery Scotland captain Robertson scored the winner in Warsaw ( AP )

Greece’s only other defeats in the past two years have been against France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Scotland have only played Greece twice, which both came during qualifying for Euro 96, with the Hampden encounter seeing Ally McCoist head the only goal which was enough to secure a place in the finals.

As the seeded side, Scotland will travel to Greece for the first leg on March 20, with the return fixture in Glasgow three days later.

The Republic of Ireland saw their Group B2 campaign finish with a chastening defeat by England at Wembley, where Liam Scales was sent off early in the second half.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side managed only two wins from their six games, both coming against bottom side Finland, with four defeats.

After finishing third in the table, the Republic avoided automatic relegation and will take on a Bulgaria side who were runners-up in Group C3 behind Northern Ireland.

The first leg will be away, with the return in Dublin on March 23.

In the League A quarter-finals for the top-ranked nations, holders Spain have been drawn against the Netherlands.

open image in gallery Spain are holders ( Getty Images )

In a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, France will take on Croatia, who were runners-up in last year’s Nations League.

Italy renew their rivalry against Germany, while Denmark will play Portugal.

The path for the semi-finals was also set, which will take place in June with a one-off match ahead of the final.

The winners of Spain and the Netherlands will go on to play France or Croatia while either Italy or Germany will take on Denmark or Portugal.