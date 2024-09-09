Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Craig Bellamy’s Wales side travel to Montenegro on Monday for their second match in the Nations League, looking to grab a first win of the campaign after an encouraging draw against Turkey last week.

Wales drew 0-0 at home to Turkey, but were the better side throughout, and will travel to Montenegro knowing that they are the favourites.

Much of the build-up to the match has been dominated by the conditions of the pitch in the Podgorica, with Uefa deeming the turf unplayable and the match then being moved to Niksic.

But since last week’s result in Bellamy’s first match in charge, attention has suddenly turned to a more positive outlook on a side that struggled to a draw against Gibraltar as recently as June.

Tonight’s match will give Wales fans a better idea of whether Bellamy is the real deal, or if last week’s result was a mere coincidence.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Montenegro v Wales?

Montenegro v Wales kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday, 9 September at the Gradski Stadion in Niksic, Montenegro.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch via BBC iPlayer online and on the app.

Team news

Wales have no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, with Craig Bellamy able to choose from a full squad despite a fractious match in Cardiff.

Skipper Aaron Ramsey returned to the squad after a year marked by injuries, and he can expect to keep a starting place, though he may be moved back into midfield after starting in the number nine position last week.

Sorba Thomas, who scored a disallowed goal in Cardiff, likely did enough to keep his place, with Brennan Johnson likely to keep a starting berth int he absence of Dan James.

The back four should stay the same after an assured performance last time out, while Wilson and Ampadu remain stalwarts in the Welsh midfield.

For Montenegro, head coach Robert Prosinečki has no fresh injury concerns either, and will likely name a similar team to that which lost 2-0 against Iceland last time out.

Former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic, once the team’s talisman, was demoted to a role from the bench last time out, but came on as a substitute. He could start upfront after an ineffective performance from Nikola Krstović.

Lazio winger Adam Marušić will likely keep his place, as will Preston North End winger Milutin Osmajić.

Predicted lineups

Montenegro XI: Mijativic; Vukcevic, Tuci, Rubezic, Radunovic; Marusic, Erakovic, Brnovic, Jovovic, Osmajic; Krstovic.

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Wilson, Ampadu, James; Johnson, Ramsey, Thomas.

Odds

Montenegro 9/5

Draw 6/4

Wales 5/4

Prediction

After a positive start to Craig Bellamy’s tenure, Wales will be desperate to give the former captain a win that they will feel his start deserves. They should have enough quality throughout the squad to beat Montenegro, though they may face difficult conditions in Podgorica. Montenegro 0-1 Wales.

